PLATTSBURGH – Photographer Ron Nolland's solo show, “seeing is believing,” opens Friday at the Strand Center Main Gallery located at 23 Brinkerhoff St. in Plattsburgh.
Opening reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“What's been going on with me lately, if you see it, it's proof that it exists or it's for real,” Nolland said.
“If I can get people to see what I saw, then they will believe it. That's what photographers in general want to do. They see something, and they say, 'I saw this do you see?' Then if you see it, does it become real and you believe it?”
The Plattsburgh native's photography has evolved over the years.
Regularly selected for juried shows, his fine art images appear in galleries and shows throughout the North Country.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exhibited works at BluSeed Studios and online shows of Northwind Fine Arts and the Adirondack Artists Guild.
EXPECTANT GRANDFATHER
Nolland originally got into photography awaiting the birth of his granddaughter, Amelia.
“My wife (Kate) said, 'For Father's Day, why don't you get yourself a camera?'” he said.
“I hadn't used a camera in probably 25 years. I initially got myself a little point-and-shoot to get ready to take pictures of my upcoming granddaughter.”
He and then-canine companion, Sophie, frequented the woods along the Saranac River.
“And, I brought my camera with me,” he said.
“I started taking little nature pictures and stuff. I've always been a pretty visual person, and I just really liked it. I took a picture of a fiddlehead fern, which I still have and is actually in this show.”
The Strand's predecessor, the North Country Cultural Center for the Arts, hosted an annual Members Show.
“When it was at the bank across the street,” Nolland said.
“I joined and got that picture printed, and I framed it, and I put it in the show, and it sold. People liked it.”
EMERGING ARTIST
NCCCA executive director, Susan Daul, and artist S. Booker encouraged him to submit work for center's off-site gallery program.
They directed Nolland to apply for a grant to pay for printing and framing costs.
“I applied for a SOS grant and got it,” he said.
“I printed 14 pictures and framed them and started participating in the off-site gallery program at the Cultural Center.
“From there, I ended up getting pictures in the airport. I ended up having a show at Clinton Community (College). This happened over a couple of years. I sort of took to this like a duck to water, as they say. It was just very fulfilling. I had no trouble finding lots of images.”
For the past 16 years, Nolland constantly exhibits in the Strand's galleries and Member Shows.
His solo exhibits include the Plattsburgh Public Library's Hale Walter Gallery, Clinton Community College Alumni Gallery, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, the Depot Theatre, Peru Free Library and the Champlain Wine Company.
Nolland is an exhibiting member at the Strand's Community Gallery and was also a founding member and exhibitor of the Artist's Co-op Gallery at Stonybrook.
“I got a little bit better camera and started learning about the technical side – aperture, exposure, all this stuff. It just evolved,” he said.
“I kept seeing these things that I thought were wonderful within regular, everyday stuff. It did become a driving thing to say, did you see what I saw?
"It's seeing and believing something, and then trying to share it with other people so they see it and believe it, too.”
PATTERN SEEKER
In his artist statement, he writes: “This show, especially after the long pandemic, is a wonderful opportunity to exhibit many of my more recent pieces that have had very limited exposure. I have some old favorites of course, but I also have several brand-new photographs that have never been shown anywhere before. Most of the images are based on my desire to help the viewer see and believe some of the subtle, and not so subtle patterns in the world around us.”
With most of Nolland's images based on nature, he looks to find patterns and details hidden in plain sight, striving to find more than originally meets the eye, according to a press release.
Most of his images are from close to home, for he feels that if we look close enough, the sublime patterns of nature are there waiting for us to capture them. His work is focused on helping people see and believe in what is not always apparent at first glance.
“What I really look for isn't just pretty sunsets,” he said.
"Not that they're bad. I'm not saying that. I really look for patterns in nature, and not just in nature, but patterns where you see the real thing and there's some other part of it that is just this pattern.
“It partly has to do with composition, but it's also what that represents. It's not just all those little leaves. They become a bigger thing.”
COLORS-LIGHTS-PATTERNS
Nolland is attracted to water -- things above the surface, on the surface and below the surface.
“All those kinds of patterns,” he said.
“I don't know if it comes from my hippie days or what. Colors, lights and patterns, we used to say. In those days, we all liked colors, lights and patterns.”
His work is featured in collections at the Plattsburgh International Airport, the Inn at Smithfield Best Western, and CVPH.
Several images were featured in Blueline, an Adirondack literary magazine.
An Adirondack Life Photography Contest Award winner, his recent article in the magazine featured photographs of kite surfers in the Adirondack Park.
Nolland also provides custom photography and exclusive pieces for clients.
DOWNTIME
After an 18-year career at Conroy & Conroy Contractors, he finished his days as an estimator the last seven and half years at Luck Brothers.
“I retired in December,” Nolland said.
“So, that's allowed me to look at all these images I have collected, some recent, some not as recent, that I've never really shown or looked at.
“It allowed me to remember what I saw and the things that were important to show other people. I've gotten the time to do that.”
There are 48 framed works in "seeing and believing."
“I had this marathon, where I printed 14 new pieces and framed them,” he said.
“What I see evolves now. When you see something, it changes. It allows you to believe more. It changes the way you look at stuff from then on. If you see a pattern, then you say, wait I didn't notice there was a pattern like that there.
“Now, I'm looking for that pattern in other places or that type of feeling because I felt it and I believed it.”
IF YOU GO
WHAT: "seeing is believing," a photography exhibition by Ron Nolland.
WHEN: Opening reception Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. The show runs through June 25.
WHERE: The Strand Center Main Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff Street, Plattsburgh.
HOURS: Regular gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
INFO: For more information on these exhibits, upcoming events, concerts, or classes happening at The Strand Center for the Arts, please call 518-563-1604 or visit strandcenter.org.
