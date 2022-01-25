SYRACUSE — One of the youths shown in a racist video that was posted on social media last week was expelled from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry on Thursday, Jan. 20.
SUNY ESF President Joanie Mahoney issued an email to the college community about the video and the expulsion of the student. She said the college became aware of the video Jan. 20 and took immediate action.
“Although this action took place off campus and outside of Onondaga County, the individual identified as an ESF student is in direct violation of ESF’s Code of Student Conduct,” Mahoney said in her letter. “As a result, this student has been expelled, and is prohibited from entering all ESF buildings and properties, effective immediately.”
‘ANGRY AND DISAPPOINTED’
The 19-second video posted by an unidentified Bainbridge-Guilford High School student on Jan. 17, which was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, shows the student and another youth shooting a tree and saying, “This is what we do to (n-word).”
Mahoney said in her letter: “Threads on various social media channels and the original post identify one of the parties involved as an ESF student.”
“I am very angry and disappointed by the actions recorded in this video,” Mahoney said in her letter. “The abhorrent behavior displayed goes against everything ESF stands for. Our community has not and will not tolerate racism, hatred, or violence. We commit to holding our students, faculty, and staff accountable for any unacceptable behavior and most certainly when it is in direct violation of our Code of Student Conduct.”
ZERO TOLERANCE
Gov. Kathy Hochul and Interim SUNY Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley also condemned the video.
Hochul tweeted Thursday, “I am disgusted by the racist behavior displayed on social media from a @sunyesf student. Let me be clear: New York State has zero tolerance for acts of hate and intolerance, and any attempts at causing fear or threats of violence against any individual or community.”
Hochul also said she was “directing the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to offer law enforcement any assistance needed in response to the spread of hateful messaging online.”
Stanley issued the following statement Thursday: “The racially charged act involving a SUNY ESF student is deeply disturbing and horrific. We commend President Mahoney for taking swift action to inform the campus community and holding the student accountable. I know that all of us in the SUNY community of students, faculty, and staff stand with SUNY ESF in this difficult time in sending a strong message that these disgusting displays of racism and hate will always be met with immediate response of condemnation and unity, and have no place on our campuses or anywhere in our society.”
