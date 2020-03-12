ALBANY — With the number of COVID-19 infections rising to 212 statewide Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced State University and City University campuses in New York will close their classrooms for the rest of the semester beginning March 19 and switch instruction to online platforms.
“This will help us reduce density and reduce the spread of this virus,” Cuomo said.
NO STUDENTS EVICTED
The governor said there will be limited exceptions, citing laboratory classes or others requiring hands-on approaches to learning as examples.
Cuomo told reporters that no student will be “evicted” from dormitories, adding: “If there’s a hardship and you have no place to go, I’m sure that would be taken into consideration.”
Consideration is also being given to cancelling all SUNY graduation ceremonies planned for this spring, said Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor.
The shift to distance learning at SUNY campuses represents “a big step” for the public college system, said Fred Kowal, president of the faculty union, United University Professionals.
Kowal stressed that while student safety is a paramount concern, academic quality must be maintained through the transition. He said some instructors who oversee lab courses or work with animals will likely return to teach such courses on campuses.
“It will be very challenging to move the vast majority of SUNY courses online,” said Kowal, who taught online courses in political science and Native American studies at SUNY Cobleskill.
ST. PATRICK’S PARADE
In New York City, meanwhile, officials announced that one of the biggest outdoor events in Manhattan, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, was canceled due to concerns over large numbers of people being in close proximity to one another.
One of those sickened by the virus was identified as an usher for two Broadway theaters. The Shubert Organization and the Nederlander Organization, operators of the theaters in question, said a deep cleaning was completed at the Booth Theatre while a similar cleaning was to be done at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The epicenter of the virus infection in New York remains Westchester County, now with 121 of the state’s 212 positive cases, up 13 from one day earlier.
CASES RISING
New York City has a total of 48 cases now, reflecting an increase of 12 infections in just one day. Nassau County, to the immediate east of the borough of Queens, has 28 cases, including nine new ones. Suffolk County, on the east end of Long Island, accounts for six of the total cases, including five new ones.
The statewide number is expected to climb further as testing expands, Cuomo noted.
In fact, officials in Ulster County, listed as having just one positive Wednesday, have identified a second person who has been infected, the Kingston Daily Freeman reported.
Another new infection was reported in Orange County, which had not previously had any COVID-19 patients. The management of Crystal Run Healthcare in Wallkill reported one of its patients tested positive for the virus. No other details were disclosed about the patient.
REDUCING THE DENSITY
Cuomo also said Wednesday he is encouraging business leaders to voluntarily reduce the number of people at work sites by dividing workers into shifts and allowing more people to work from home.
“This is about reducing the density” so that fewer people are working in close proximity to other people, Cuomo told the cable television network CNN.
Also Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, decried what he called “disturbing gaps” in the nation’s system for testing for the virus. Schumer called on the Trump administration to allow greater access to testing, which he said has been lagging across New York.
‘WHEN YOU CAN’T TEST’
While Cuomo has argued New York is being shortchanged by getting just $39 million from an $8.3 billion coronavirus aid package approved by Congress, Schumer defended the appropriation. The senator noted the state will eventually get “hundreds of millions” of dollars to support measures aimed at containing the contagion.
More testing is crucial, Schumer said. “When you can’t test, you don’t know who has the virus and who doesn’t have the virus,” he said. “This is going to be a problem that is going to continue.”
Cuomo said his administration is enlisting 28 private labs across the state that have the capability to do testing to partner in the effort to expand the availability of tests.
Said Cuomo: “We can’t just wait anymore. It’s compounding the problem.”
Cuomo has said his goal is to have the state prepared to conduct 1,000 tests each day, but he argued the federal government has fallen short in assisting with the need for automated testing and approving the labs to do the work.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.