Cold weather safety tips

ALBANY — North Country residents, like all New Yorkers, brace for extreme cold weather as temperatures across the state drop well below freezing over the next few days.
In regions across the state, especially those adjacent to Lakes Erie and Ontario, wind chills as low as -20 to -30 degrees began late Monday and will continue into Tuesday afternoon.
This type of weather brings an increased risk of hypothermia and frostbite, and increases the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning from alternative heating sources such as portable space heaters and fuel-burning appliances.
Several areas in Central New York and the North Country are expected to receive up to two feet of lake-effect snow and winds gusting up to 40 mph at times through Tuesday.
Travel conditions during heavy snow and high winds will be difficult at times, and roads may be slippery due to the mixture of blowing snow and below freezing temperatures.
“Weather conditions across the state will bring extreme cold until Wednesday and many of the same areas will see dangerous travel conditions until tomorrow because of heavy snow, high winds and the dangerously cold temperatures,” New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ Acting Commissioner Jackie Bray said.
“I’m cautioning New Yorkers that extreme cold temperatures can cause frostbite to exposed skin in minutes, so limit your time outdoors and know where to take shelter if needed. If you are able, check in on neighbors and loved ones and make sure they are safe.”
FROSBITE
To avoid frostbite, stay inside during severe cold.
HYPOTHERMIA
CARBON MONOXIDE
Carbon monoxide is produced anywhere that fuel is burned and is the leading cause of accidental poisoning deaths in the United States.
For the most current weather warnings, watches and advisories in your area, please visit the National Weather Service Public Alerts website.
