PLATTSBURGH — Tonight's Wood, Wire and Voice Coffee House will go on despite today's storm.
Organizers said they recognize the impact of the storm, but the show will go on for those who are able to attend.
The show begins at 7 p.m. at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church chapel, 127 Beekman St. in Plattsburgh.
Local musicians will bring Christmas and seasonal songs to life at the acoustic Christmas show.
Performers will include Stan Ransom, Funkyfreddy, Paul Carson, Justin Ihne, Tom and Anthony Semeraro and Peter Cadieux.
Originals, old favorites and songs they hope will become new favorites will be featured.
Free will donations support the coffee house and PUMC budget. Refreshments will be available during intermission.
Contact Peter Cadieux at woodwireandvoice@gmail.com or 518-569-2188 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.