LAKE PLACID — A new report shines a spotlight on the health and well being of young children and their families in the Adirondack region.
The Adirondack Birth to Three Alliance, hosted by Adirondack Foundation unveiled the study, “The Wellbeing of Infants and Toddlers in the Adirondacks,” which provides a comprehensive analysis across the three categories: Strong Families, Healthy Children and High-Quality Early Learning.
This pioneering study, now in its second edition, emphasizes that the first 1,000 days are the most influential in a child’s development.
Moreover, the data reveals that early experiences influence children’s brain development, overall health and their long-term success in school and life.
ON THE GROUND
The Adirondack Birth to Three Alliance asserts that investing in the early education sector, healthcare systems and other service providers will help ensure that children and families thrive both socially and economically.
“Although the Adirondack region ranks high in our state according to many health and well-being indicators, we found through this report that there are still some pockets of inequity in our region that need the marshaling of resources, services and, most importantly, attention,” Kate Ryan, the new director of the Adirondack Birth to Three Alliance, said.
“Our children and families are among the region’s greatest assets and it’s imperative that we recognize how to build upon our collective strengths, while addressing our weaknesses.”
The data in the report wasn’t something that Ryan had exposure to previously.
“I had been functioning as an early intervention and pre-school provider in Clinton County,” she said.
“So, I was working with kids like on the ground, but I hadn’t really seen the kind of data as to how our community is doing. I think one of the things that was surprising to me was that 90 percent of our community’s kids are getting into their Well Child visits. That is the source of where our kids are able to be screened for developmental delays.
“They are able to be referred for other health avenues that they may need to investigate. So, I think that’s a really great place, and I was so happy to see that our children in our community are reaching that.”
CHILDCARE DESERTS
The data compilations are from 2019, pre-COVID-19 Pandemic.
“I think the data will be altered by the pandemic, and we will see,” she said.
Child care deserts were also examined in the report.
“The data report highlights and accentuates the extent of the desert of our area,” Ryan said.
“It highlights the discrepancies between the more highly populated areas of our region and the less populated, more rural regions. It also gives some insights about what kind of childcare we are providing, and it continues to analyze what resources the childcare providers are utilizing as far as Qualitystars and other performance measures and improvement standards.”
QualitystarsNY is the state’s early childhood education program, quality rating, and improvement system.
“Providers are able to enroll in it, and it provides and tracks different measures of quality and performance that they can increase through and get increased amounts of stars,” she said.
Children vie for limited childcare spots, which impacts families as well as children.
“It shows to the discussion of the child care desert, and the data report highlights the impact that child care does have on our region as a whole whether it be economy and society,” Ryan said.
“It impacts everything.”
