PLATTSBURGH — Two Clinton County Correctional officers were injured Thursday morning after an inmate reportedly threw hot liquid into the face of one and attacked the other, the union representing New York COs said.
The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association said details of the reported attack are still developing, but both injured officers were treated at a local hospital.
One was treated for burns to his head, face and arms and has since been released, while the other is being treated for potentially broken ribs. The second officer was still admitted to the hospital as of Friday morning.
The union said the inmate threw the liquid at the first officer while the CO was on routine rounds. The inmate, who is 54 and is serving a 16-year sentence for first-degree rape and sexual abuse from a Kings County conviction, then allegedly attacked the second officer as they entered his cell to remove him, according to the union.
PRISON VIOLENCE RATES
The union again decried New York’s solitary confinement reform, which it has blamed for rising violence in state prisons.
Last week, the union said, 40 assaults were reported in state facilities, the highest recorded in a single seven-day period. The previous high was 37, set two weeks earlier.
According to the state’s corrections department, 415 assaults against staff members have been reported in state prisons since the start of the new year.
In previous months, the corrections department has said it has formed a safety task force to come up with recommendations to address rising violence in state facilities.
