ALBANY— A centerpiece proposal in Gov. Kathy Hochul's fiscal blueprint for the state — a ban on menthol cigarettes and a tax hike on tobacco products — is in choppy waters at the statehouse less than four weeks before the deadline for a new budget.
Several upstate lawmakers told CNHI Monday they fear both the tax increase and the ban, if enacted, would fuel an already lively black market for untaxed cigarettes.
Also registering their opposition to the initiative have been the Association of Convenience Stores, the New York State Sheriffs Association, several labor unions and some members of the Legislature's Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Caucus.
Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, said the proposed ban on menthol cigarettes amounts to "hypocrisy" at a time when the Hochul administration is fostering the growth of recreational cannabis shops, with one state agency making funding available for storefronts to sell a product that is illegal under federal law. The menthol cigarettes Hochul would ban are legal in all states except for two.
"We have an elitist, woke group telling people what they can and can't do," said Tague, a former smoker. "This isn't what America is about."
Assemblyman Mike Norris, R-Lockport, has also staked out a "no" position on the legislation, with his focus on the economic impact on consumers.
"New York State has never met a tax it didn't like," Norris said. "Rather than making responsible budget choices, reigning in spending and finding new ways to invest to grow our economy, Albany continues to go along with business as usual, nickel and diming taxpayers, with rate and fee hikes, forcing more and more people to flee our state."
Hochul is casting the initiative as a public health measure, arguing menthol has highly addictive qualities, capable of making young consumers smokers for the rest of their lives, with the marketing of menthol products representing a key strategy of the tobacco industry.
The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, an advocacy group, says New York spends $12 billion a year on health care costs arising from the use of tobacco products. Nearly 2 million adult New Yorkers smoke, or about 12 percent of people in that age group.
Hochul told reporters during a stop in Albany County last week that her proposal has the support of some NAACP leaders.
But her advocacy for her proposal has left Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, unconvinced.
"I don't understand the lack of consistency from this administration," Stec said. "They're going to fight tobacco at every chance they get. But yet they're rolling out the carpet for cannabis."
Under the Hochul plan, the state tax on a pack of cigarettes would go up by $1 bringing the total state tax to $5.35, which would make cigarettes sold in New York the most expensive in the nation. Not only would such a tax hike invigorate black market activity, but it would benefit stores in other states if they are situated near the New York border, critics argue.
Banning menthol cigarettes while propping up stores operated by individuals who have been convicted of weed-related offenses, the first to qualify for New York retail licenses, is akin to "putting a dehumidifier and a humidifier in the same room and turning them both on," said Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Otsego County.
"What we're trying to do just doesn't make any sense," said Oberacker, noting he is not a smoker himself.
Among smokers, African Americans are more likely to smoke menthol cigarettes than individuals from all other demographic groups, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control. That data has been circulated among Black and Hispanic lawmakers being asked to consider the measure.
The Tax Foundation, a business-friendly think tank, estimates that New York stands to lose $225 million a year if flavored tobacco products are banned. The state already leads the nation in the consumption of black market cigarettes.
When offset by the hike in the excise tax on New York cigarettes, the state treasury would still have to fill a budget hole of $100 million, according to the foundation's research.
Kent Sopris, president of the New York Association of Convenience Stores, contended the goal of the proposed tax hike and menthol ban — dissuading young people from smoking — won't come to pass because high school kids who smoke are already bypassing retail shops, getting their flavored vaping products on the black market, since they have been banned in the state since 2018.
"I don't know any kids who is putting down $15 for a pack of cigarettes right now," he said. "This is only going to hurt my member businesses and not address the problem they are trying to address."
The state Health Department says menthol cigarettes are used by 52% of adult smokers, while 86% of Black and 72% of Hispanic smokers exclusively smoke menthol cigarettes.
The New York State Association of County Health Officials is supporting the proposed ban on menthol flavored tobacco products, saying adding menthol to the existing ban on flavors is long overdue.
