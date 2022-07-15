Clinton to offer in-state tuition to out-of-state students

Clinton Community College will offer in-state tuition to out-of-state students starting this fall.
“Many of our Vermont students have deep ties to our community. They are on this side of the lake as often as in Vermont. We want to be a competitive option when they consider their post-secondary education,” Anna Miarka-Grzelak, Dean of Enrollment Management, said.
HELP VERMONT STUDENTS
This opportunity will affect the Vermont students that make up a majority of the college’s out-of-state student population.
The in-state rate will help New York State residents who were required to live in the state for 12 months before they qualify for the lower tuition.
REASONS TO STAY
John Kowal, Clinton Community College President, believes new and out-of-area students coming into Plattsburgh will prove beneficial to the community.
“This is a great area to live, study, and work. Students who start at Clinton are likely to transfer to SUNY Plattsburgh or go into the workforce after finishing a career program with us. There are many reasons why students may choose to stay here after graduation, and we’ll make sure they are aware of all the available opportunities,” Kowal said.
The new out-of-state rate will go into effect the Fall 2022 term beginning August 29. Students can apply online until the semester begins.
