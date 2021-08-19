PLATTSBURGH — All students, staff and visitors at Clinton and Essex county schools will be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, for the 2021-2022 school year.
Local districts also plan to start off the year with fully in-person instruction, Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey said during a Clinton County Health Department media briefing Thursday. He noted that this will be the third school year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At this point, your schools, your county health departments and your public officials are seasoned veterans with this battle to maintain the health and safety of our students and staff while providing an education that our students need and deserve.”
THREE FEET APART
Davey explained that CVES’ and its 16 component school districts’ reopening plans align with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the state Education Department, and have been reviewed by the Clinton and Essex county health departments.
In addition to masking, schools are to maintain a minimum of three feet of physical distance between students in classrooms, which will allow for the full return to in-person instruction, Davey said. Six feet of distancing will be required in cafeterias and elsewhere when students are eating.
CVES and local health departments have been coordinating to use funding from the state to create and operate a pool testing model in order to monitor unvaccinated students and staff, as well as to provide testing for symptomatic individuals, Davey said.
CCHD will be working with Quadrant BioScience Inc. as its primary contractor for school testing, county Director of Public Health John Kanoza said.
That will entail pool testing of saliva samples, which was used by SUNY Plattsburgh to detect cases on its campus last year.
Kanoza said 10% to 20% of a school’s population will be tested every week or every other week, depending on final marching orders from the state.
It remains best practice for families to monitor their students’ health status at home, and for students and staff who are ill to stay home, Davey said.
He added that offering a fully remote instruction option is not required this year, though districts do have plans in place if changes to the in-person model are needed or directed by state or county agencies.
SPORTS, VACCINATIONS
Outdoor activities, such as recess, and sports will not require masking, Davey said.
Athletes, coaches, officials and spectators at indoor sports will be required to wear masks, and spectators shall maintain three feet of physical distancing where practical, he added.
“All eligible students and staff are encouraged to be vaccinated,” Davey continued.
“We will continue to implement the successful practices established last year for the prevention of COVID: screening, handwashing, masking, cleaning and disinfecting, staying home when you’re sick and working with CCHD and ECHD to support their contact and quarantining efforts.”
Davey referred families and students to their local school districts’ websites for more information.
Regarding indoor air quality, he said a number of districts have invested in higher levels of air filtration and some had purchased air purifiers.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH
Like the K-12 school districts, SUNY Plattsburgh is focused on providing in-person instruction, President Dr. Alexander Enyedi said.
Students living in on-campus housing, participating in collegiate club and intramural sports, and those with clinics or off-campus placements that require vaccinations must get the jabs.
SUNY Plattsburgh will begin the school year with universal indoor masking in place through at least the first two weeks of classes, and will conduct mandatory weekly surveillance pool testing for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated employees and students.
“We reserve the right to do mass testing or testing of every individual on campus throughout the course of the semester,” Enyedi added.
He further noted that the college has set aside 161 rooms for infected on-campus students or those who need to be placed in quarantine.
