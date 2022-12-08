PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System is seeking more funding from Clinton County’s proposed 2023 budget.
But it seems unlikely that will happen.
“We asked for a 10 percent increase this year, and we debated that a little bit if we should really ask for that much, but as you know, inflation has hit really hard every year and this was what we felt we needed to ask for in order to continue the services we’re used to providing,” Steve Kenworthy, director of the C-E-F Library System said at Wednesday night’s public hearing on the budget plan.
“The recommended increase was 3 percent. It’s my job to talk you into a little bit more if that’s at all possible.”
URGES 10 PERCENT INCREASE
Clinton County’s 2023 tentative budget has allocated $43,702 in funding — an increase of $2,970 or 3 percent from 2022 — for the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System.
Kenworthy said Essex County is providing roughly $28,220, an increase of 10 percent, and Franklin County, which may increase further, is allocating about $15,574 for the library system next year.
A 10 percent increase, like Kenworthy advocated for, would bring Clinton County’s 2023 allocations for the library to $46,672.
Kenworthy said rising inflation has continued to affect some of the things that they take care of, which has necessitated the extra funding in the 2023 budget.
“We maintain the union catalog — the main catalog for all the libraries in the three counties — this makes it so anyone has access to that wherever they go into a library,” he said.
“We also take all the movement of materials from library to library; we do that in house. We have our own van and own drivers … We put 70,000 miles on the van each year, and we’re happy to do it. We have a wonderful constituency. These are people who are interested in business, they’re interested in education, they’re interested in the well being of the county to make it attractive to new businesses and new residents.”
NO PLANS FOR INCREASE
Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) told the Press-Republican there are no current plans to give the library any more money.
“But that doesn’t mean at the end of the budget there aren’t going to be any (plans), but I can’t speak for the legislature right now. Until I talk to the legislature and see what they’re going to do. I can’t say … ‘yes’ or ‘no,’” Henry said.
“I am always in favor of supporting the libraries. Libraries are very important to me. I’m a print person … I’m a pick-up-the-newspaper-and-listen-to-the-radio person. So I would be in favor of talking to the legislature and seeing what they say, but I don’t like to get out ahead of the legislature.”
Legislator Robbie Timmons (R-Area 7), chairman of the county’s Finance Committee, said more funding for the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System would “probably” not happen in this budget.
“Looking at the figures, we’re actually giving more at this county than the other two counties,” Timmons said.
“All of our contract agencies asked for more than what we gave them. We’d love to be able to do it, but we also have to keep in mind, even though assessments went up and the amount of money that we’re taking in is more, we also have to keep in mind that it’s going to cost the people whose assessments went up more money this year. So we have to try to be frugal with it and hopefully they can manage less miles if they need more gas. Unfortunately, this year, we probably won’t be.”
The final adoption of the county’s budget is planned for the Dec. 14 regular session meeting at 5:15 p.m.
Kenworthy was the only person to attend the budget public hearing and address legislators.
