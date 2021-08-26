In a historic display of intermunicipal collaboration in the Adirondack Region, six area counties have joined together to apply for a major federal grant to help bring high-speed broadband to nearly 3,000 homes, businesses and institutions in critically unserved or underserved areas.
Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Warren and Washington counties are jointly applying to the most recent broadband grant program from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) for the North Country Broadband Deployment Program.
$20 MILLION PROJECT
They are being assisted in their efforts by the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board and EDC Warren County.
The counties and four participating broadband providers – Charter/Spectrum, SLIC Network Solutions, Champlain Technology Group, and Hudson Valley Wireless — have jointly committed to self-funding at least 10% of the project’s cost, with a goal of enhancing the application’s chances in what is expected to be a highly competitive nationwide review process.
With the committed matching funds to date, nearly $20 million of broadband expansion is expected from the project.
“Warren County is proud to join in this regional effort to address a critically important, shared challenge together,” said Andrea Hogan, supervisor of the Town of Johnsburg and chair of the Warren County Board of Supervisors’ Economic Growth & Development Committee.
“Inadequate technology infrastructure is perhaps the single greatest consequential challenge facing our region,” said William Farber, chair of the Hamilton County Board of Supervisors, supervisor of the Town of Morehouse, and one of the leading voices on broadband and cellular service in the Adirondacks for many years
“The digital divide jeopardizes public health and safety, greatly impedes economic growth, and restricts the quality of life for residents and visitors. We have intuitively known this for some time, but the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the consequences in no uncertain terms. Broadband and cellular are critical infrastructure. Efforts in Washington show that the federal government strongly agrees.”
SHOWS NEED
The counties’ grant application recounts that 30% of telehealth sessions in the region failed during the early days of the pandemic, according to research conducted by the Adirondack Health Institute. In addition, the application tells of students who were forced to sit in the parking lots of Wi-Fi-accessible public buildings in order to download classroom assignments, and of school districts that had to mail hard-copy homework packets to students’ homes.
The economic case for expanding broadband is also compelling. Local businesses have long struggled with inadequate coverage as they attempted to implement online shopping and other modern-day business practices.
Similarly, lack of coverage has hindered people’s ability to relocate and work remotely from the region during the pandemic, or to establish new craft industries here.
MULTI-PHASE EFFORT
The application calls for bringing broadband to nearly 3,000 homes, businesses and institutions in areas determined by the respective counties to be in greatest need of service. Upon project completion, all the areas would meet or exceed 25 Mbps download speed, the minimum established by the NTIA to qualify as high-speed broadband.
If successful, the counties hope this will be the first phase in a comprehensive initiative to bring broadband to all locations within their borders. “The days of talking about regionalization in the Adirondacks are over. We’re doing it,” said Jim Siplon, president of EDC Warren County.
“The energy and enthusiasm that county leaders have brought to this project is contagious and I’m confident it will lead to even more collaborative efforts going forward, whether it be further broadband expansion, housing, transportation or any of the multitude of issues in which we share challenges and opportunities.”
