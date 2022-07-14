PLATTSBURGH — Facing challenges in retaining staff and resources at the Clinton County Nursing Home, county legislators have decided to sell the facility.
"Over time, it has become clear that despite the county's best efforts, the Nursing Home has not been able to generate enough revenue to provide the resources the staff requires to provide the necessary high quality care to the residents of the facility that they deserve," the county said in a news release.
The Nursing Home has the capacity to serve 80 residents, but there are now only 52 living there. The number of residents has been limited because the county has not been able to fill more than 50 vacant full and part-time positions to provide care.
"This decision was not an easy one, however, after many months of deliberation and discussion, it became evident that this was the most prudent course of action," Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) legislature chairman, said.
"Providing our residents with quality, professional, medical, and nursing services that enrich their lives, has, and remains, of utmost of importance to the Clinton County Legislature. Further, we recognize that the continuous and selfless efforts of the almost 75 employees of the facility has contributed an immeasurable impact on not only the lives of the residents, but of our entire community."
The Clinton County Nursing Home is just one among many rural nursing homes that have been forced to evaluate its ownership and operation. Almost 1,000 nursing homes have been forced to close since 2015 and most of those were operating in rural areas with less than 100 beds.
Legislator Francis Peryea (R-Area 2, Altona) who chairs the county's Human Services Committee, said the county will seek a buyer that will prioritize residents and employees and be a well-rounded fit for the community as a whole.
"At the end of the day, we want to support our residents and employees without causing an undue burden on our taxpayers," Peryea said.
"We remain committed to ensuring this facility remains open and sustainable."
The legislature said it will continue to financially support the staff of the nursing home throughout the transitional process and are prioritizing a buyer who will not only support the concept of wage sustainability, but is able to offer more flexibility and potentially higher wages to retain existing and attract new employees.
"There is a critical need for access to long-term care in our region, and the legislature is convinced that this sale will improve that access," the news release said.
"The Clinton County Legislature remains dedicated to supporting its aging population and its altruistic health care workforce."
— More will be added to this report.
