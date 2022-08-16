PLATTSBURGH — Positive COVID-19 cases have remained at a steady rate across the tri-county area over the last week, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) elevated Clinton, Franklin and Essex Counties to a “medium” level for community spread Thursday night.
“Total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days” is just one way the CDC classifies a county’s community spread level.
The CDC also measures “the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients” and “new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days,” to determine a level.
TWO NEW DEATHS
From Aug. 7 to Aug. 13, Clinton County Health Department reported 105 new cases; all of which were lab-processed cases only. CCHD also reported two new COVID-related fatalities which has brought the county’s death toll to 90 since the start of the pandemic.
Franklin County Public Health saw their case total increase by just two since the prior seven-day period, with 91 cases being reported by FCPH from Aug. 9 to Aug. 15 and 71 cases remaining active Monday.
Additionally, FCPH’s total includes at-home positive test results reported to the department from residents.
Essex County Health Department is still reporting its case total monthly; the next update will be on Sept. 1.
TESTING, VACCINES
COVID-19 testing options can be found on Page A8.
Resources for COVID-19 vaccines in the North Country area are listed on Page A8 and online at pressrepublican.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.