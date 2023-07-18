PLATTSBURGH — Area first responders recently got some valuable training in handling propane tank emergencies.
“Unfortunately we do have incidents with propane tanks from time to time so this kind of training is very valuable,” Eric Day, Clinton County Emergency Services director, said.
The Clinton County Office of Emergency Services and the Clinton County Hazmat Team hosted members of six other county Hazmat teams that make up the Adirondack Regional Hazardous Materials Consortium.
The Consortium consists of County Emergency Services staff and their respective County Hazmat Teams from Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington counties.
Together, the seven counties receive federal Homeland Security grant funds through New York state to conduct planning, training and exercises as well to as assist each other as needed for large responses.
The training on July 7 and 8 included more than 50 responders, and was focused on propane tank emergency response and mitigation. Consortium counties received equipment kits for safely and effectively mitigating over-pressures and leaks in propane tanks of all sizes and types.
Training included classroom sessions and actual hands on evolutions with the new equipment. Hands-on training also included practice of tactics to stop leaks, render leaks safe and to flare or burn off propane to mitigate leaks or situations that can’t be stopped otherwise.
Day said the group tries to get together at least once a year to train and learn new skills. Departments also hold their own training sessions throughout the year.
But group training could not be held the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we get new equipment it is good to get together to learn how it works and get some familiarization with the equipment,” Day said.
“It’s like any other learned skill or training, if you don’t use it, you lose it, and there are always new things to learn.”
Funding for the training and equipment was provided by the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. The new equipment and the training was provided by Responder Training Enterprises, LLC from Indiana.
“We made some good contacts with this as well so if we ever need help we can reach out anytime,” Day said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.