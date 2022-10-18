PLATTSBURGH — Mountain View Pediatrics, Plattsburgh Pediatrics, and Plattsburgh Primary Care Pediatrics have renewed their designation as New York State Breastfeeding Friendly Practices.
Seven health care offices in Clinton County now hold this designation including pediatric, family health and OB/GYN practices.
The practices were supported in this effort by the Creating Breastfeeding Friendly Communities grant at the Clinton County Health Department.
“Mountain View Pediatrics is grateful for achieving the Breastfeeding Friendly designation again,” Christy Bezrutczyk, Mountain View Pediatrics’ breastfeeding champion, said.
“Our priority is supporting our patients and this designation allows us to continue to have resources available to best meet each family’s breastfeeding needs.
“We have a great community of providers who are working hard to normalize breastfeeding and this designation is one more step in that direction!”
Every five years, practices must renew their Breastfeeding Friendly status with NYS by completing an assessment of office practices and procedures and updating their policy.
This process ensures that practices continue to implement the Ten Steps to a Breastfeeding Friendly Practice. (See Box)
“Working Together for a Healthier Community”
Because of the well-documented health benefits of breastfeeding for infants, children and mothers, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Department of Health and Human Services recommend exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, with continued breastfeeding as long as mutually desired by mother and infant.
For more information about receiving Breastfeeding Friendly Designation:
https://www.health.ny.gov/community/pregnancy/breastfeeding/
About the Clinton County Health Department:
The Health Department is an accredited full service department serving the residents of Clinton County.
The Health Department’s Mission is to improve and protect the health, well-being and environment of the people of Clinton County. Visit our website at www.clintonhealth.org or connect with us on Facebook
(@clintonhealth), Twitter (@ClintonCountyHD), and Instagram (clintoncountyhealth).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.