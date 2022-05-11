CHAMPLAIN — The Clinton County Office for the Aging is accepting participants for the next Living Healthy with a Chronic Condition workshop.
The deadline to register is May 12 for the free, evidence-based self-management program for people with one or more chronic conditions, who have a desire to live a healthy life, while living with their disease.
The six-week program will meet on Friday mornings from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning May 20 at the Champlain Meeting House located at 11175 Route 9, Champlain.
OPEN TO 18 AND UP
Learning how to manage physical and emotional problems can be challenging, so people can join this workshop to have peer support while making changes.
The in-person workshop is led by trained facilitators, and this is the Clinton County Office for the Aging’s first in-person workshop since the Covid pandemic began.
“In person allows for just a better execution of the program overall,” Sean Burke, NY Connects coordinator and services for the aging specialist, said.
Residents ages 18 and up, who have at least one chronic condition, are eligible to attend and can learn to be an active self-manager through problem solving, decision making, goal setting, and action planning.
“Avoiding unnecessary doctor’s visits outside of the routine checkups,” Burke said.
“Allowing individuals to take more control of their healthcare situation.”
TOOL KIT
Each participant will be provided with a tool kit that introduces information and skills that are helping many people, with many different health conditions, lead a healthy life.
“The tool kit is a fantastic reference point for the participants of the class,” Burke said.
“Again, it guides them word for work basically on how they can reach out and approach their healthcare providers. and if they can’t do it themselves directly, having a friend or family member communicate on their behalf as well. But really just kind of allowing them to really change and develop a routine day-to-day that leaves to overall better healthcare results.”
The program can help participants choose the tools that will be best for their individual needs and preferences.
DELIVER THE MESSAGE
Participants decide for themselves which steps they want to take. The program can help participants choose the tools that will be best for their individual needs and preferences.
“That also extends to working effectively with healthcare providers,” Burke said.
“Some individuals they don’t have that comfort-ability with their healthcare providers. They are timid in maybe asking questions or just trying to explain their healthcare situation, whereas a friend or family member whom is more articulate or better at articulating those things, they can use this class to deliver that message to their healthcare provider.”
Pre-registration is required. Contact Sean Burke at 518-565-4620 to register no later than May 12.
Twitter@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.