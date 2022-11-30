PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Office for the Aging will hold a Community Conversation and Public Hearing on Dec. 7, from noon until 2 p.m., at the Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County located at 5139 North Catherine St. in Plattsburgh.
“This is something that we do every year,” Jody Mercaldi, administrative assistant at the Office for the Aging, said.
“New York State Office for the Aging requires us to do it every year. What it is, it’s an opportunity for the community to come in.”
Attendees will learn about community based services for older adults and the Clinton County Office for the Aging’s service plan for the 2023-2024 program year.
“It allows the public to give us input on our services and what they want to see and what the current needs are and help us figure out kind of which direction to go with our services, what should we be concentrating on,” Mercaldi said.
The purpose of the public hearing is to receive input from older adults, caregivers, and community members about the agency’s service plans.
Lunch will be provided by the Clinton County Nutrition Program at noon.
Pre-register by calling Clinton County Office for the Aging at 518-565-4620 no later than Dec. 2.
If you are unable to attend the hearing, comments may be provided by mail to Clinton County Office for the Aging, 135 Margaret St. Suite 105, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 or by email to aging@clintoncountygov.com.
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special accommodations, within reason and upon request no later than Dec. 2 will be provided for persons with disabilities.
For more information, please call Clinton County Office for the Aging at 518-565-4620.
