PLATTSBURGH — The process of selling the Clinton County Nursing Home began Wednesday night, with county legislators citing an inability to staff the facility as one of the main reasons behind their decision to sell.
“This was not a financial decision but rather an operational one,” Clinton County Deputy Administrator Kim Kinblom said.
The county said in a news release Thursday that they have “not been able to fill over 50 vacant full and part-time positions,” at the nursing home.
Because of the staffing shortage, the facility, which is licensed to care for 80 residents, has just 52 residents being cared for — leaving almost 30 beds empty.
Kinblom said currently, roughly 75 employees work at the nursing home, and the jobs the county has been unable to staff appropriately consisted of “mostly healthcare workers.”
“So the nurses aids…LPNs and RNs,” she said.
“The salary ranges…based on titles and seniority.”
According to Clinton County’s website, there are currently six positions the County Nursing Home is hiring for:
• A permanent part-time nurses aid at an hourly wage of $15.92, and a $125 recruitment incentive.
• A permanent full-time nurses aid at a yearly salary of $31,046.
• A permanent full-time licensed practical nurse at a yearly salary ranging from $42,374 to $46,971.
• A permanent part-time environmental services worker at an hourly wage of $15.22.
• A permanent full-time dietary attendant at a yearly salary of $29,697.
• A permanent part-time dietary attendant at an hourly wage of $15.22.
As the facility transitions to new ownership, staff will be provided with varying incentive packages to stay.
The nursing home’s budget features about $8 million in projected expenses for 2022 with about $6.4 million in projected revenue.
The balance of about $1.6 million is taken out of the nursing home budget fund balance.
“It’s kind of like its own fund,” Kinblom said.
