PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature recently participated in the 2022 Legislative Agricultural Tour, providing an opportunity for the legislators to learn more about the unique research efforts being conducted in the agricultural industry while simultaneously being able to hear about the challenges our North Country farmers are facing.
CRITICAL ELEMENT
“North Country farms are a critical element to Clinton County’s economic vitality,” said Mark Henry, Chairperson of the Clinton County Legislature (R-Area 3,Chazy.) “The Clinton County Legislature remains committed to supporting our agricultural industry. It is opportunities like these where we can hear directly from our farmers and work with our State and Federal partners to support initiatives that will foster their success. Thank you to all who made this informative and educational day possible.”
The Clinton County Legislative Agricultural tour is coordinated in conjunction with the Clinton County Farm Bureau, the Clinton County Soil & Water Conservation Department (SWCD), and Clinton County Cornell Cooperative Extension. The tour began at the Clinton County Cooperative Extension office where the elected officials and community leaders boarded a bus to tour Adirondack Bubbins Dairy Farm. The group then traveled to Chazy Orchards and concluded with a tour and lunch at Miner Institute. The Clinton County Legislators were joined by state officials and other community leaders.
EVOLVING INDUSTRY
“Seeing the work our agricultural community does firsthand is crucial to understanding their needs,” said Patty Waldron, Chairperson of the Economic Development Committee (D-Area 6, Saranac.) “Agricultural development fuels economic development and I look forward to continuing to work with our farmers to find common sense solutions that spur their growth!”
“These farms are at the forefront of a continuously evolving and demanding industry,” said Rob Timmons, Legislator and Liaison to Cornell Cooperative Extension (R-Area 7, Peru.) “By partnering with the Farm Bureau, the SWCD, and the research institutions like Cornell and Miner Institute, they are finding ways to enhance their operations while producing even higher quality products supporting farm to table initiatives right here in the North Country. As a small business owner in the food services industry, I appreciate the opportunity to see their work firsthand and learn more about how we can help create a more sustainable agricultural economy.”
“I want to thank the Clinton County Legislature for their continued support of the North Country farming community,” said Todd Giroux, President of the Clinton County Farm Bureau. “Their participation in today’s event is just a small testament to the work they continuously do to seek ways to help our farmers succeed. We appreciate our partnership with our local legislators and their willingness to be accessible to learn more about the challenges our agricultural community is facing.”
