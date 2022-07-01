CHAMPLAIN — The Clinton County Legislature commemorated the 150th Anniversary of the founding of the Diocese of Ogdensburg on June 10 at St. Mary’s in Champlain.
Bishop Terry R. LaValley was officiating at a Confirmation Ceremony there.
PARISHES HISTORY
Calvin Castine welcomed the Bishop and gave a brief history of the northern tier parishes —St. Joseph’s in Coopersville, St. Patrick’s in Rouses Point, St. Ann’s in Mooers Forks, Holy Angels in Altona and St. Mary’s.
LaValley, a Mooers Forks native, is a graduate of Northeastern Clinton Central School.
Castine introduced Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry, who then made the presentation of a commemorative plaque to Bishop LaValley, on behalf of Clinton County.
