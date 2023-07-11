Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...In Vermont... Most of central and northern Vermont except Grand Isle, Western Chittenden, and Western Franklin Counties. In New York... Essex and Clinton Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flash flooding, especially along river and streams and in low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Additional rainfall is expected Thursday afternoon as a line of strong thunderstorms moves through. Rivers and streams are already running high and any additional rainfall will go straight to run-off in areas that have recently flooded. Additional forecast rainfall amounts for Thursday afternoon are 1 to 1.5 inches, locally up to 2 inches in the heaviest storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain vigilant, monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flash Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Have a plan in place now if your area is flooded. Make sure that you have a reliable source to get flood alerts from. &&