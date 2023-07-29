PLATTSBURGH — As the school year approaches, the Clinton County Health Department reminds residents that all children must be age-appropriately immunized to attend school in New York state.
“We saw a number of children fall behind in required vaccinations and well-child visits due to the recent pandemic,” Nichole Louis, Supervising Public Health Nurse in the Division of Health Care Services at CCHD, said.
“With the recent closure of one of our largest pediatric providers, it is extremely important for parents and caregivers to be proactive in scheduling these visits with their provider prior to the next school year.”
CCHD can assist those without insurance or for those whose provider cannot see the child for immunizations before the required date for school attendance.
“CCHD offers immunization clinics for residents who are uninsured or underinsured every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.,” Louis said.
“In addition to these clinics, we will also offer several afternoon/early evening clinics to accommodate our families.”
Additional clinic dates include:
• Monday, Aug. 14, 3-5 p.m.
• Monday, Aug. 21, 3-5 p.m.
• Monday, Sept. 18, 3-5 p.m.
• Wednesday, Sept. 20, 3-5 p.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 21, 9-11 a.m.
• Monday, Sept. 25, 3-5 p.m.
All clinics will be held at the Clinton County Health Department located at 133 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh.
It is recommended not to wait to schedule a visit with your child’s provider.
If the cut-off date is missed, the child may be excluded from returning to school.
If CCHD assistance is required call 518-565-4848.
To learn more about NYS Immunization Requirements for School Entrance/Attendance visit https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2370.pdf.
