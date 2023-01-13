PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Republicans have chosen a near-full slate of candidates for 2023 county elections.
“All but one has experience in county politics,” new chairwoman of the county party, Jerika Manning, said.
“And that one person is the supervisor of the Town of Schuyler Falls and has been involved for years.”
LEGISLATURE SEATS
Up for election this year are the odd-numbered seats on the County Legislature as well as County Clerk and County Coroner.
At their endorsement meeting this past Tuesday, party members selected incumbents Calvin Castine (Area 1, Champlain), Mark Henry (Area 3, Chazy) and Robert Timmons (Area 7, Peru) to run for legislature again.
Henry is the legislature chairman.
Town of Schuyler Falls Supervisor Kevin Randall was chosen to run for the Area 5 seat. Legislator Richard Potiker, a Republican from Schuyler Falls, opted not to run again.
The only seat county Republicans do not have a candidate for so far is the Area 9 seat in the City of Plattsburgh that is currently held by Democrat Joshua Kretser.
Manning said they will be working to get a candidate for Area 9, and may have one by their next meeting on Feb. 23.
CHOSEN EARLY
Manning said the party selected candidates early in the year in order to give them time to get prepared to collect the required amount of signatures on petitions. Petitions can be circulated on March 1, about two months earlier than in previous years.
The legislature is now split with five Democrats and five Republicans, but Republicans hold the tie-breaker in the form of County Clerk John Zurlo.
Manning said they hope to win a majority on the legislature with their slate of candidates.
“We hope for many years to have a majority,” she said.
‘READY TO GO’
In addition to the legislature candidates, Republicans also endorsed Zurlo for County Clerk and Chad Deans for County Coroner.
Zurlo, 84, who was first elected in 1995, has served seven four-year-terms as clerk making him the longest serving county clerk in the state.
“I feel good and I’m ready to go,” he said.
Deans is also an incumbent having been elected to the coroner’s post in 2019.
Manning, of Mooers, was selected as the new party chair, and Zurlo was re-named executive vice chairman.
Francis Peryea, the legislator from Area 2 in Altona, was named vice chairman and Jaki Carter named as secretary.
Clinton County Democrats are scheduled to meet and select candidates at their meeting set for Jan. 24.
