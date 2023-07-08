PLATTSBURGH — Flood waters began to subside late Friday night throughout much of the northern portion of Clinton County, but some roads remained closed as of Saturday morning.
Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said highway crews were working throughout the day to make repairs.
By 2 p.m., the roads in Altona were re-opened as was the Nashville Road in Dannemora.
More work needs to be done, but the roads are passable, Day said.
ROADS AFFECTED
Here is the list of roads that were affected by Friday night's heavy rains.
Devil's Den Road (county). Open with one lane only in several areas between turnpike and Feinberg Park. Heavy shoulder washout in this section. Heavy runoff with impact to some properties in the area of Rock Road intersection.
Duley Road (Town of Altona Road) was closed with washout area.
Burnell Road (Town of Altona Road) was closed. Water over roadway (water was over Miner Farm Rd and topped guard rails at this location at one point earlier).
Rand Hill Road (Town of Altona) was closed between #2395 & #2367 culvert damage.
Irona Road (Town of Altona) barrels and cones marking edge erosion at intersection with Alder Bend road.
Nashville Road (Town of Saranac) was closed with at least one washout at/near #624.
Hugh Herron Road (Town of Saranac) experienced heavy shoulder erosion.
True Brook Road (Town of Saranac). Road closed at bridge near 529 True Brook Rd....water over road and flowing across bridge due to Brook jumping banks....no visible damage, expect passable when water recedes.
Water in/on and adjacent in large fields to the True Brook road from Bressette Road to Standish Road in numerous locations....expect passable once water recedes.
Other roads with reported impacts but passable due to Friday's storm event include: Military Turnpike (NYS) in Altona, Chazy Lake Road (near 529); Miner Farm Road (several locations).
FLOODING IN HOUSES
Several residences reported water in basements and required pump outs conducted by fire service.
No fatalities or injuries reported related to the storm event.
Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross did provide immediate emergency aid to two people after flooding on Rock Road in Altona.
The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to two adults. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items.
