MORRISONVILLE — This summer, not one — but two — of country music’s top hitmakers of the ‘90s will perform live for a single night at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.
Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye, who boast nearly 20 No. 1 songs between them, will bring their “Roots and Boots Tour: ‘90s Electric Showdown” to the North Country, July 27, as part of the 75th-annual Clinton County Fair.
“This is a special year, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye performing as we mark the 75th anniversary of the fair,” said Clinton County Fair Events Manager Mike Perrotte.
Credited with helping to make the ‘90s a “shining decade for country music,” Kershaw is a multi-platinum-selling artist with more than 25 top 40 singles and 11 top 10 singles, including two No. 1 hits, “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” and “Love Of My Life.” He was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2010.
With his rich vocals and heartfelt lyrics, Raye is known for soulful ballads, like “Love, Me,” “In This Life” and “Not That Different,” as well as rockers, like “My Kind of Girl” and “That’s My Story.” He’s amassed 24 top 10 records and 16 No. 1 hits over the course of his decades-long career and is a 10-time Male Vocalist of the Year nominee.
“Everyone I’ve spoken with is very excited about this show,” Perrotte said. “It’s going to be a great evening of country music.”
The show’s opening act is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m.
Tickets to the “Roots and Boots Tour: ‘90s Electric Showdown” at the Clinton County Fairgrounds are available for purchase at www.clintoncountyfair.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.