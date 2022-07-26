MORRISONVILLE — Hoping to create memories that will last a lifetime, organizers of the Clinton County Fair are ready for a great week of family fun.
“We are making memories forever, which is true because we all remember going to the fair as a kid,” Fair Promoter Mike Perrotte said.
SECOND TO NONE
The Fair opens Tuesday and runs through Sunday, July 31 at the Fairgrounds off Route 22B in Morrisonville.
Perrotte said they have a full lineup of acts, games, shows, rides and great food.
“We have a carnival (Amusements of America) that is second to none,” he said.
“And we have all the agriculture events and displays. These kids work really hard and they are here.”
LOVE THE TRUCKS
A big item this year is Versus Monster Trucks’ “Monster Truck Madness”, which will feature two nights of “ground-pounding entertainment,” beginning at 7 p.m. July 28 and 29.
“Ticket sales for that have been good,” Perrotte said.
“People love the trucks.”
Tearing up the terrain during each of the two-hour shows will be “BIGFOOT,” also known as “the Original Monster Truck,” and “Buckshot,” one of the hottest trucks on the circuit this year, the fair news release said.
Monster Trucks, which will also include “Witch Doctor”, “Temporarily Insane”, “Stone Crusher” and “Hooked,” is sponsored by Riley Ford and 97.5 Eagle Country.
Midget Wrestling Warriors are scheduled for Tuesday and the Grammy Award-winning Kentucky Headhunters presented by Garvey Hyundai and 98.9 WOKO, performing a blend of honky-tonk, blues and Southern rock music will headline on July 28.
“They are an amazing band and people will not be unsatisfied,” Perrotte said.
SOMETHING FOR EVERYBODY
Tickets are available for purchase at clintoncountyfair.com.
“We’ve truly got something for everybody this year, and we’re looking forward to seeing all the smiling faces and being part of all of the memories that are sure to be made,” Perrotte said.
Throughout the week, the fairgrounds will host daily performances of the popular children’s show “Pipsqueak the Clown,” as well as trick roper Cowboy Andy Rotz, who holds the Guinness World Record for the most Texas Skips.
As always, the fair will feature a robust agricultural component, with a variety of 4-H livestock exhibits, agricultural displays and demonstrations, and educational contests. Country Dreams Farm will also be on hand with horse-drawn wagon rides.
DEMOLITION DERBY
Among the week’s other festivities will be the Truck and Tractor Pull on July 27 and the popular Demolition Derby on July 31, both events being sponsored by the Della Auto Group presented by Be Cool Heating and Air Conditioning.
“People love the demolition derby,” Perrotte said.
“It’s been a tradition for decades.”
Gates open at 11 a.m. each day and general admission is $9. Mega Pass tickets for $25 can be purchased at the fair office or at Price Chopper/Market 32 locations in Plattsburgh, Champlain, Lake Placid and Malone through Monday.
Season Tickets are also available at the fair office for $35.
For more information about the 2022 Clinton County Fair, visit clintoncountyfair.com.
