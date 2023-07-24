PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Fair opens today with games, food, livestock shows, music and more.
The fair runs through Sunday, July 30 at the Fair Grounds off Route 22B in Morrisonville.
Visitors today can bring a non-perishable food item to support the Interfaith Food Pantry and drop it off at the front gate.
Today’s main attractions will be the Adirondack Truck and Tractor Pullers Association show at 2 p.m. and again at 6 p.m.
The fair opening ceremonies will be at 5 p.m. and rides offered by Amusements of America will begin at 6 p.m.
On Wednesday, it will be Veterans Day with reduced prices for veterans.
MUSICAL GUESTS
The headliner music guest will be country star Megan Moroney at the Grandstand at 7 p.m.
Thursday’s lineup will include Roots and Boots with Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye at 7 p.m.
It’s also wristband day with wristbands sold for $30 to ride all day.
Friday will feature Senior Citizens Day with reduced prices for seniors.
Versus Monster Trucks will be the main draw at 7 p.m. and Larry Ebere will perform at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, there will be another Versus Monster Trucks show at 7 p.m. The Chris Yantek Magic Show will be at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The final day of the fair will be Sunday, July 30 and it will feature the Della Auto Group Demolition Derby, always a hit.
The derby starts at 1 p.m.
FOOD AND BEER
Gate admission for the fair will be $9 except for Tuesday when it will be $5.
As usual, there will be a host of events held by the Clinton County 4-H group and Future Farmers of America, and games of chance on the midway.
There will also be a full array of food vendors offering traditional fair treats.
Beer will also be offered at the B&B Saloon each day with live entertainment. Beer will also be offered in a beer tent at the concerts Wednesday and Thursday.
A full listing of events and features can be found online at tinyurl.com/2pb6c4kb.
