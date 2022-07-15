PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Fair will make its annual return offering families a week of carnival fun with food, music, games and monster trucks.
The fairgrounds are set to open Tuesday, July 26 at 11 a.m. until Sunday, July 31 at the fairgrounds located at 84 Fair Grounds Road off Route 22B in Morrisonville.
SPECIAL DISCOUNTS
The price of admission is $5 for everyone ages 4 and older on Tuesday, then $9 from Wednesday to Sunday.
There will be a reduced price Wednesday, $5 for all veterans. Friday is Senior Citizens Day with a reduced price of $5 for those 62 years of age and older. Children 12 years and younger can enter the fair for free on Wednesday through Sunday.
SIGHTS AND RIDES
The fair will feature a variety of carnival concessions, rides and games to enjoy, as well as a variety of livestock exhibits, agricultural displays and demonstrations. Fairgoers can also enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride, courtesy of Country Dream Farms.
The beer garden will be open to fairgoers 21 years and older from 2 p.m. to midnight.
MONTER STRUCK SHOW
Versus Monster Trucks’ Monster Truck Madness will offer fair-goers two nights of real steel entertainment. The two hour shows begin at 7 p.m. July 28 and 29 with heavy hitting vehicular performances from The Original Monster Truck, also known as Bigfoot; Buckshot, Witch Doctor, Temporarily Insane, Stone Crusher and Hooked.
“Monster truck fans will not want to miss these spectacular shows,” Mike Perrotte, Clinton County Fair Events Manager, said.
The Della Auto Group is sponsoring the Truck and Tractor Pull Wednesday, July 27 and the Demolition Derby Sunday, July 31. Be Cool Heating will present the events.
‘SOMETHING FOR EVERYBODY’
Grammy award-winning group, Kentucky Headhunters, presented by Garvey Hyundai and 98.9 WOKO, will take the stage Thursday, July 28 to provide fairgoers with a variety of blues and southern rock.
Popular children’s show, Pipsqueak, will offer daily performances for the kids. The Guinness World record holder of most Texas skips, Cowboy Andy Rotz, will be in attendance to do some rope tricks.
“We’ve truly got something for everybody this year, and we’re looking forward to seeing all the smiling faces and being part of all the memories that are sure to be made,” Perrotte said.
There will be no COVID requirements or regulations at the fair this year beyond any county instructions, he said.
