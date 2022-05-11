PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Fair Car Show will feature the trailblazing drag racer Shirley “Cha Cha” Muldowney on its final day of its 2022 show June 24.
Muldowney, a three-time National Hot Rod Association champion, will be on-site with memorabilia to talk with fans and fellow racing enthusiasts.
Muldowney, of Burlington, Vt., broke into the male-dominated sport in 1958 and became the first woman to be licensed by the NHRA as a Top Fuel dragster.
‘GOING TO BE FUN’
“It’s amazing,” Muldowney said in a press release on the upcoming car show. “I am very excited, especially for the area and knowing that many people are that excited to come and see me and buy a poster and share their racing stories. That’s going to be fun.”
The car show will also feature an array of classic vehicles to go along with vendors, music, basket raffles to benefit the North Country Honor Flight and a 50/50 raffle. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 23 and 24 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.
MOTOR SHOP
The show also includes a burnout competition, a rat rod reunion and a swap meet. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to check out local motorhead Danny Matton’s temporary on-site motor shop, featuring running motors, a large selection of automotive parts for sale from various vendors and sign painting services provided by the Purple Painter.
“This event is a perfect opportunity for non-locals to make a weekend of visiting our beautiful region,” Clinton County Fair Events Manager Mike Perrotte said in the release. “Visitors can camp at the fairgrounds, enjoy themselves at the Car Show and check out all the area has to offer, including Lake Champlain, Lake Placid, the Adirondacks and more.”
Admission is $5 per person or $10 per carload.
REGISTER FOR SHOW
Vehicle owners wishing to participate in the show can register starting at 8 a.m. on both days for a fee of $20 per entry. All makes and models are welcome, including motorcycles, antique tractors and hit-and-miss engines. Alternatively, participants can pre-register for a fee of $15 by calling or texting Dianna Seymour at 518-563-6657.
Vendors interested in selling their wares at the event, including at the Swap Meet, should also contact Seymours. A $40 fee applies to all vendors.
In addition to the “Best in Show” title, a number of special awards will be given out, including the judges’ “Top 60 Classic Picks.”
For more information, contact Mike Perrotte at (518) 645-2545, Jerry Seymour at (518) 593-2320 or Dianna Seymour at (518) 563-6657.
A rain date has been set for Sunday, June 26.
