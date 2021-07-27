MORRISONVILLE — Mike Perrotte's message to Clinton County Fair-goers? Come on out and have some fun.
"There’s something for everybody here," the fair manager told the Press-Republican Monday.
RETURN
Due to COVID-related concerns and impacts on planning, the fair board unanimously voted to cancel last year's fair.
In February, organizers announced the impending return of the event, set to kick off today and run through Sunday.
Midway operator Amusements of America will serve the first of its three-year contract, bringing vintage attractions like the "Wall of Death."
Perrotte said fairgoers can expect a new layout with different rides and games.
For opening day, midway rides are not set to begin until 5 p.m. due to a labor shortage, though other attractions including vendors and agricultural exhibits will open up at noon as planned.
TRIBUTE, FIREWORKS
Also slated to start on time are tonight's events.
Terry Lee Goffee, billed as "The World's Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute," will take the grandstand stage at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Perrotte said it's been a few years since the fair featured fireworks.
"That's something that we've had a lot of requests for, so we changed some things around ... and we got it back again.
"We're trying to bring back all the old, fun stuff. We've got nostalgic games and rides as well as modern stuff."
Other grandstand events include truck and tractor pulls, Vaters Motorsports' Monster Truck Invasion on Friday and Saturday nights, and the Demolition Derby at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday.
STAYING COVID-SAFE
Perrotte said the fair organizers met with Clinton County Health Department several weeks ago and it's full steam ahead.
CCHD Senior Public Health Educator Molly Flynn added that her agency has been coordinating with fair organizers since the event's return was announced earlier this year.
CCHD will be at the 4-H building from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday to offer free, walk-in Moderna COVID vaccine clinics — Moderna vaccine is authorized for those 18 or older — and provide education on various topics, she said.
Flynn's number-one piece of advice for staying COVID-safe at the fair is to be vaccinated.
"Those who are not vaccinated should wear a mask, especially while attending any indoor events," she continued.
"Everyone should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer frequently, avoid crowds and keep at least six feet of distance between their group and others. Please do not attend any fair events if you or someone in your group is sick."
'ALL OF IT'
There's been a lot of interest in the fair, Perrotte said, pointing to how the campgrounds will be at capacity by opening day.
"I think, more than anything, people are just looking to get out and socialize again."
Asked what he most looks forward to about the fair, Perrotte simply stated, "All of it."
As last year's event was canceled, this fair will mark his first as manager.
"It’s all about the team. I’m just one of them."
Visit clintoncountyfair.com for more information and a schedule of events.
