MORRISONVILLE — Area residents will have a chance to catch one of Music City’s up-and-coming stars in concert this summer at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.
Country singer Megan Moroney, known for her distinctive voice and honest, conversational lyrics, will perform live Wednesday, July 26 as part of the 75th-annual Clinton County Fair, set for July 25 through 30.
“Megan is quickly making a name for herself in the Nashville music scene, and we are excited that she has chosen our fair as one of the stops on her upcoming tour,” Clinton County Fair Events Manager Mike Perrotte said.
A Georgia native, Moroney released her first single, “Wonder,” in 2021 and followed that up with her first EP, “Pistol Made of Roses.” She made her Billboard Hot 100 debut in 2022 with her single “Tennessee Orange,” which is slated to appear on her forthcoming debut album, “Lucky,” out May 5.
“We’re looking forward to having Megan as part of our entertainment lineup as we celebrate the Clinton County Fair’s 75th anniversary,” Perrotte said.
Also, part of the lineup are ‘90s country icons Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye, who will perform at the fairgrounds Thursday, July 27 as part of their “Roots and Boots Tour: ‘90s Electric Showdown.” Tickets can be purchased at www.clintoncountyfair.com.
Moroney’s performance at the fairgrounds is scheduled for 7 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning March 20 at www.clintoncountyfair.com.
For more information, visit www.clintoncountyfair.com.
