PLATTSBURGH — On average, about 95 children in Clinton County are in need of foster parents.
The Clinton County Health Department of Social Services will hold an Orientation and Informational Meeting for prospective Foster/Adoptive and Respite Parents on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the agency located at 13 Durkee St. in Plattsburgh.
“We are in need of Foster Parents for all ages, primarily right now, I would say teenagers,” Lorene Easter, a Home Finder for Social Services, said.
COME FORWARD AND HELP
“That seems to be our hardest area right there. So, we are looking for maybe a prior teacher that might have had a connection with a student or maybe a coach, someone like that who has some kind of special connection to the kids to come forward.”
School professionals know the children who are troubled and struggling.
“If they have some kind of special connection with these children, then they are the prime examples to come forward and help out,” she said.
“And they can just do respite like a weekend or something like that. They don’t have to do full placement or anything like that.”
The number of children in need fluctuates.
“It comes in waves,” Easter said.
“We could be getting a lot of children coming in at one time, and then there could be a lull where there is not a lot of children coming in. I would say right now we are around 95 children in care.”
RESPITE VISITS
Foster parents can simply do an overnight or weekend with a child.
“It could be that the child is placed in a foster home, and these foster parents are going on vacation or they have a wedding for a weekend,” she said.
“So therefore, we have a need for what is called respite. It’s a temporary foster care situation, where we place a child in that home just for a weekend. Then, they go back to their regular foster parent.”
A regular respite can be once a month for a particular child.
“Or it could be a full-time placement where we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Easter said.
TRAINING SESSION
“We always work toward reunification. But if reunification cannot happen, then we might look at transitioning that child to another foster home or that foster home that they’re in, they decide they want to be a permanent resource and adopt the child.”
Social Services is also offering Model Approach to Partnership in Parenting (MAPP) training for prospective Foster/Adoptive and Respite Parents starting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
To learn more about the training and orientation meeting, contact Jennifer Smith or Lorene Easter of the Social Services Home Finding Unit at 518-565-3320.
