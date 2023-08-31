PLATTSBURGH — Two people were handed down sentences in Clinton County Court recently.
PROVOST
Registered sex offender Ethan Provost, 22, was sentenced on the charge of Rape in the Third Degree, a class E felony.
According to the Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie’s office, Provost was arrested on Jan. 5, and charged with third-degree rape for being 21 or older and engaging in sexual intercourse with a person less than 17 years old.
He was arraigned in the Ausable Town Court and his case was subsequently transferred to Clinton County Court where he proceeded by superior court information.
Provost entered a guilty plea on June 8.
On Aug. 24, Clinton County Court Judge William A. Favreau sentenced Provost to a 2-year determinate sentence, followed by 15 years of post-release supervision period.
A mandatory $1,000 sex offender victim fee and $425 in mandatory surcharges and fees were issued. An order of protection was also issued for the victim.
Clinton County Assistant District Attorney Daniel Lennon prosecuted the defendant.
The defendant was represented by the Public Defender’s Office.
POLLARD
Timothy Pollard, 42, was sentenced to a 4-year determinate sentence followed by 2 years of post-release supervision on two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class B felonies.
According to the district attorney’s office, Pollard was Indicted on Feb. 8 by the Clinton County Grand Jury and charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all class B felonies for the possession and sale of cocaine on Jan. 12 and Jan. 16 in the City of Plattsburgh.
Pollard was arraigned on Feb. 21 before Judge Favreau, where he pleaded not guilty and was released to the Department of Probation pretrial release program.
A warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to return to court.
Pollard was picked up on the warrant on May 30 and at a subsequent appearance, pleaded guilty to the charges for which he was sentenced.
Additionally, a $2,500 fine was imposed, along with a $300 surcharge, $50 DNA fee and a $25 crime victim’s fee.
Pollard was also ordered to pay $300 in restitution to the Plattsburgh City Police Department for control buy money.
Clinton County Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Kehm prosecuted the defendant.
The defendant was represented by the Public Defender’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.