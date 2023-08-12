PLATTSBURGH — The recent, on and off, intense rain has continued to impact roadways and communities across Clinton County.
“I don’t know the specifics but it certainly seems like we have been getting hit with more rain this summer than in the past,” Eric Day, Director of Clinton County Emergency Services, said.
“Back in, maybe early July, it was affecting mostly the northwestern region of the state for an extended period, but more recently the whole county has been affected.”
JULY 1
The recent string of storms began July 1 and since then have occurred almost regularly, several times a week, leading to significant damage to both roadways and homes across the county.
Since then, Essex and Clinton County have been included in the federal disaster declaration, meaning the counties are eligible for federal funding toward road and property repairs.
“The directly affected areas can be more isolated during a given (rainfall) event,” Day said.
“We have actually been quite lucky in recent weeks. There has been less frequent rain and less damage,” he added.
A portion of Standish Road in Saranac and Shutts Road in Ellenburg remain closed to all traffic due to damages sustained during storms on July 7 and July 9.
Clinton County is collecting data on storm damage from recent storm events, particularly those which occurred July 2, July 7 and July 9.
Residents are urged to report data on private property damage including uploading photos of local flood damage. The data will be used to to compile a record of the full impacts of storm events and to convey impact information to state and federal recovery program representatives.
To report damages caused by recent storms, visit https://tinyurl.com/2yzjf9xp.
“There are different kinds of flooding happening in the area, flash floods and flood advisories, as well as some culverts and ditches which are exceeding the amount of water they can hold because of the rain,” Day said.
LAKE LEVEL
In addition to damage to roads and homes, officials are also concerned about the high level of Lake Champlain due to the higher-than-usual amounts of rain this summer.
Lake levels were up to 98.29 feet Friday according to the National Weather Service, which is approximately three feet higher than levels normally recorded this time of year.
“The lake level in Rouses Point, at noon today, reached 98.29 feet,” Day said.
“There has been a very slight rise over the past few weeks. It was just over 98 feet on Tuesday. In August, the lake level typically reaches anywhere between 95 and 96 feet.”
According to the National Weather Service, the action stage occurs when the lake reaches a level of 99.5 feet, the flood stage at 100 feet, the moderate flood stage at 101 feet and the Major flood stage at 101.5 feet.
“At levels like this, I have not heard of any issues or problems,” Day said.
“The levels are beneficial to anyone who takes part in recreational boating. The boat launch ramps are a bit deeper now, less chance to scrape the bottom. But on the other hand, anyone on the shore with access to a beach might have less beach.”
MORE RAIN
There was another notable rain storm on Thursday afternoon, but the region was spared any more damage.
“There were no reports of damage or road closures,” Day said.
“We received 6/10ths of an inch at a gauge near my house. I think a friend of mine said he got an inch around him.”
While you cannot always prevent the damages caused by flooding, you can prepare yourself for the increasingly inclement weather conditions, Day said.
Residents should stay up-to-date on the weather and any emergency warnings or state-of-emergency postings, which sometimes come in the form of state alerts sent to smartphones.
“Be prepared to respond to emergency weather warnings, or evacuate in case of flooding,” Day said.
“The best thing to do is be aware. Be aware of the weather, heed any warnings and just pay attention. If there is a flooded road, don’t drive on that road. You don’t know if the road is still under the water you see.”
It is encouraged to not drive during storming conditions unless absolutely necessary, and be cautious when encountering a flooded road.
“Sometimes it does just go over the road and it looks fine,” Day said.
“The current might not look like much, but it can sweep your car away and off the road into a ditch or something. So stay out of the water.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.