PLATTSBURGH — Several incumbent Clinton County-level officials and Plattsburgh City Common Council members are running for re-election unopposed.
County Treasurer Kimberly Davis (D-Altona) was first elected in 2013 and is running for her third term as the county's chief financial officer.
Area 2 County Legislator Francis Peryea — a Republican whose district covers all of the towns of Altona, Clinton and Ellenburg, and parts of the towns of Mooers and Dannemora — is running for his first full term. He was first elected in a special election held in April 2019 to fill the unexpired term of Jonathan Beach.
Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie, a Democrat, seeks re-election for his fifth term. He first took the county post in 2005 when he defeated incumbent Republican Richard Cantwell and since ran for and won the seat unopposed in 2009, 2013 and 2017.
Plattsburgh City Councilors Jaime Canales (Ward 1) and Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) were both appointed to their ward seats when former councilors Ira Barbell and Patrick McFarlin stepped down at the end of 2020 and midway through 2021, respectively. They each seek their first full term.
Colleagues Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) joined the Plattsburgh City Common Council together in 2019 and are each running for their second term on the city's governing body.
The Press-Republican asked the officials what has stood out from time in elected office so far, and what they see as the most pressing issues to be addressed.
What do you consider the highlights/accomplishments from your time in office so far?
Davis: The staff and management of Clinton County did a remarkable job in keeping the negative impacts of COVID to a minimum. No one was laid off, we were able to continue operations even though we were required at times to be at 50% capacity, and we tightened our budgets as much as we could and still operate. This, combined with sound financial planning in previous years, enabled us to utilize our reserves and weather the COVID storm better than we could have expected. We are in a strong financial position and will be able to replenish our reserves this year.
Peryea: One of the highlights would be my activity on Plattsburgh International Airport. We’ve been up there and we’ve had good meetings on it. I think it’s one of the biggest ventures of the county, to keep it going.
I got a lot of response from my constituents. I go to everything that I’m invited to like VFWs for Labor Day. I go to all that. I try not to miss anything, (such as) anything for the church, and I got to know a lot of people. That’s a highlight — good people.
Wylie: The continued success the office has had. . . to combat the ongoing opioid crisis. . . I take a strong position with those individuals who come here for the sole purpose of making money selling (drugs) throughout our local community. On the flip side of that we work diligently to identify those individuals who get caught up in the drug trafficking system and assist them by working with our Community Partners. . . to help them fight their addiction issues. . .
Of course the prison escape in 2015 was a very high profile case that brought national and international attention to our community and my office. Notwithstanding the impact the event had on our small office, we were able to work through that trying time successfully, deal with the issues that arose from the escape and maintained our normal business obligations.
Gibbs: I have been Public Safety chair for three years. I've supported or sponsored legislation to make our lives better in the city. Though not all passed by majority vote in the council, I have worked to make Plattsburgh better for the whole community.
I served on the Public Safety Review Panel last year and currently serve on the Chief of Police Search Committee. I worked with the Infrastructure Committee on getting Cogan Avenue to Park Avenue rebuilt. I reintroduced the resolution to move forward with the Saranac River Trail Phase 2 last year. I am also the current mayor pro-tem.
Bopp: While on the council, I have worked to communicate and collaborate with other councilors and Mayor Rosenquest while learning about the essential functions city operations. I have had the opportunity to speak with members of Ward 5 regarding general feedback and specific concerns and requests.
In all cases I have tried to listen without assumption, and do what I can to alleviate concerns. When members of Ward 5 spoke resoundingly in favor keeping recreational fires, I listened to the
majority and voted against the proposed ban. I hope I can continue to bring a balanced and receptive voice to the council.
Moore: By far and away the biggest accomplishment of the past three years has been the re-establishment of a sustainable spending plan. We have decreased the tax levy (the amount of money to be raised by property taxes) over the last two budget cycles while maintaining a number of quality-of-life initiatives and services. I continue to support these initiatives.
In 2020, we added $2 million to the unassigned fund balance for a total of $4 million. In my estimation a reasonable sized safety net for unanticipated expenditures. These hard-fought improvements to the city’s fiscal situation were a collaborative effort by the entire council and mayor over the past three years and I see those changes a win for the citizens of Plattsburgh.
What do you see as the most pressing issues facing the municipality you represent and how would you seek to address them?
Davis: Jobs and the economy are always at the forefront. I can't affect job growth, but I can keep our economic outlook strong. We have strengthened our rating by the state Comptroller's Office for fiscal stress each year for the last three years and we have hired a data analytics company to help us find the most secure and highest-yielding allowable investments to make sure that we are earning as much revenue for the taxpayers as possible. This combined with strong sales tax growth keeps us fiscally strong.
Peryea: The airport, again, is a pressing issue, to keep that going and expanding on it. That brings in money to the county. And one of the issues is taxes, how we’re able to keep taxes lower and how the sales tax really didn’t drop that much with COVID, without the Canadians. So I expect everything to rise in the future.
Wylie: The fundamental basis of bail reform serves a purpose, but when you take away the ability of a Judge to assess whether certain defendants should be held in custody or have reasonable bail set to ensure their return to court and public safety, that has become and continues to be an issue for all prosecution offices around the state. . .
The time restrictions that prosecutors have been cloaked with (for discovery reform) are heavy and burdensome. Our office spends many more hours. . . just reviewing a case, ensuring we have obtained and provided the discovery within the time limitations. . . We have addressed these issues by receiving additional staffing. . . Another (discovery reform) issue. . . is work fatigue. . . We have lost a number of A.D.A.s over the past 22 months, because the workload and pay just don’t match up. . .
Canales: I will address what I am focusing on in my tenure which are: Legacy, Ethnic Diversity and Inclusion, and Public Safety. We need Plattsburgh to be more geared towards a pure and powerful legacy for our children. I have plans for our youth in collaboration with Mayor (Christopher) Rosenquest and non-for-profits in the city to accomplish this, and will be visible to all in the years ahead. We cannot have a legacy that is pure and powerful void of ethnic diversity and inclusion.
With the recent disgusting and despicable handling of a Black SUNY student last week, I vow to ensure that ALL ethnic diverse groups are cared for, accepted and included, which includes and leads to my final focus, public safety. We have zero ethnic diversity in public safety and it continues to (be highlighted). . . Our department is doing better but does have a long way to go, and my hope, beliefs and practices will be to lend a helping and healing hand to our beloved children, Ethnic Diverse community and those that serve our community in public safety.
Gibbs: The most pressing issues are financial stability and sustainability, poverty and equity, opioids and the needs of the whole community. I have never been afraid to work hard to tackle issues, and I will continue to do whatever is necessary to keep moving forward on these and other issues facing our community.
Bopp: It is critical to ensure effective financial planning in order to achieve the goals of the public, mayor and council in a way that maintains Plattsburgh's well-being. This applies not only to the 2022 budget, but to the construction of a Five Year Plan that will help guide ongoing decisions.
The city also has a number of infrastructure matters that need to be addressed to promote safety and accessibility. While we cannot make these changes happen overnight, it is my hope that the mayor and council will be able to work together to foster positive growth and improvements over time.
Moore: Going forward we need to remember that we work for the people who elected us and that they are the people who pay the bills. Many of the people that I have talked to have had their assessments increase by 10% to 20%. That will result in property taxes increasing by a like amount, including city, county and school. This will amount to a substantial increase in these folks’ family expenses.
I believe we should lower the tax rates this year at least some amount in recognition of this reality for those taxpayers who have had large jumps in their assessments, to provide at least some relief for these larger tax bills and not treat these increases as a windfall for the city coffers.
