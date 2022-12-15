PLATTSBURGH — The area is bracing for a significant winter storm this weekend that could bring up to 18 inches of snow.
“We are monitoring the storm,” Eric Day, Clinton County Emergency Services Director, said.
“We keep in direct contact with the highway superintendent, and fire chiefs, for example, it is all about info sharing, making sure that everyone who needs to know, knows what is going on.”
WINTER STORM WARNING
The National Weather Service has declared a Winter Storm Warning for most of New York State in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday with some areas of the North Country expected to receive 12 to 18 inches of snow by Saturday.
The warning will be in effect until Saturday at 1 p.m.
On Thursday, some area schools had already canceled classes for Friday, and several other events were either canceled or put on notice for possible cancelation.
In the City of Plattsburgh, city wide parking ban will be in effect from midnight tonight until the snow ban lights are turned off in a given area. The parking ban includes Broad Street Parking Lot, Arnie Pavone Parking Lot, Upper and Lower Court Street Parking Lots and the South End of the Durkee Street Parking Lot.
Any vehicle not in compliance with the parking ban will be ticketed and towed according to Local Law p-6, which requires drivers to keep their parked cars off city streets and parking lots until the parking ban lights have been turned off.
Statewide, crews were preparing to clear roads and warning residents to stay home if possible.
The state has deployed 2,084 plow trucks, 400 loaders, 61 tow plows, 42 snow blowers and 19 graders across the state in preparation for the storm.
“We have about 23 plows on state highways and Clinton County roads,” Michael Flick, Department of Transportation, Region 7 public information officer, said.
“They run 24/7, as needed, and each plow truck beat is about an hour.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state will be ready to deal with the storm.
“We know how important it is to stay ahead of storms, and state agencies are prepared to work around the clock this weekend to make sure New Yorkers are safe,” Hochul said.
“My team will continue to monitor storm conditions across the state to ensure that we use every resource at our disposal, and we urge everyone in the impacted regions to avoid unnecessary travel tonight and tomorrow. Work from home if possible, stay off the roads, and make sure you and your loved ones remain vigilant.”
The Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provided the following safety tips for safe snow driving:
• Do not drive unless necessary
• If you must drive, pack extra warm clothing, blankets, high energy snacks, water, batteries, a flashlight and other snow gear like shovels and tire chains
• Keep cellphones and two-way radio batteries charged at all times
• Clear vehicle’s windshield, windows and roof of snow and ice before driving
• Be mindful of snowplows as they operate under the posted speed limit and have limited lines of sight
Other tips for driving in the snow include:
• Drive as road conditions permit
• Allow extra time for travel, leave early
• Give equipment room on the roads
• Drive slow
“Pay close attention to your local forecast today and tomorrow. Most of the state will see at least several inches of snow and some regions will see more than a foot. It may be dangerous to travel on Friday in certain regions so, if you have to travel, be sure to build out extra time in your commute and take all necessary precautions,” Jackie Bray, state DHSES Commissioner, said.
For up-to-date travel information visit www.511NY.org, call 511 or download the 511NY app.
For more safety tips visit www.dhses.ny.gov/
