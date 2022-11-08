634783c75aa7d.image (1).png

The vote totals reflected in reporting by the Press-Republican Tuesday night represents the latest figures available to at press time, which include early voting and in-person totals on Election Day. We will continue to monitor the counting of ballots in each race and report the results in the most timely manner possible.

CLINTON COUNTY

Sheriff

David Favro (D, Working Families), 15,839

Write-in, 3,680

ALTONA

Town Justice

Crystal Therran (D), 351

Cory Perrea (R), 458

Write-in, 3

AUSABLE

Town Justice

Jeff Kelley (D), 679

Write-in, 4

BEEKMANTOWN

Town Justice

Brendon Dupree (R), 1,492

Write-in, 20

CHAMPLAIN

Town Justice

Michael Phillips (R), 1,358

Write-in, 82

CITY OF PLATTSBURGH

Common Council

Ward 1

Julie Baughn (D), 812

Write-in, 34

Ward 4

Jennifer S. Tallon (D, Working Families), 618

Hilary Trombley (Hilary 4 Ward 4), 479

Write-in, 4

ELLENBURG

Town Council

Neil Trombley (R), 558

Write-in, 5

Town Justice

Rolland Thomas (R), 553

Write-in, 1

PERU

Town Justice

Scott Thurber (R), 1,872

Write-in, 24

SCHUYLER FALLS

Town Justice

Rhonda Barber (R), 1,333

Write-in, 8

