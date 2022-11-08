The vote totals reflected in reporting by the Press-Republican Tuesday night represents the latest figures available to at press time, which include early voting and in-person totals on Election Day. We will continue to monitor the counting of ballots in each race and report the results in the most timely manner possible.
CLINTON COUNTY
Sheriff
David Favro (D, Working Families), 15,839
Write-in, 3,680
ALTONA
Town Justice
Crystal Therran (D), 351
Cory Perrea (R), 458
Write-in, 3
AUSABLE
Town Justice
Jeff Kelley (D), 679
Write-in, 4
BEEKMANTOWN
Town Justice
Brendon Dupree (R), 1,492
Write-in, 20
CHAMPLAIN
Town Justice
Michael Phillips (R), 1,358
Write-in, 82
CITY OF PLATTSBURGH
Common Council
Ward 1
Julie Baughn (D), 812
Write-in, 34
Ward 4
Jennifer S. Tallon (D, Working Families), 618
Hilary Trombley (Hilary 4 Ward 4), 479
Write-in, 4
ELLENBURG
Town Council
Neil Trombley (R), 558
Write-in, 5
Town Justice
Rolland Thomas (R), 553
Write-in, 1
PERU
Town Justice
Scott Thurber (R), 1,872
Write-in, 24
SCHUYLER FALLS
Town Justice
Rhonda Barber (R), 1,333
Write-in, 8
