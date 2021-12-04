MORRISONVILLE — Area wrestling enthusiasts can look ahead to summer 2022, when the Midget Wrestling Warriors will throw down at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.
The New York-based group — which features top wrestlers from across the U.S., Canada and Mexico with heights of 5 feet, 2 inches or less — will provide live-action entertainment for the whole family Tuesday, July 26, 2022, during the one-night event, sponsored by Hall Communications.
‘THE BEST TALENT’
"The Midget Wrestling Warriors are very excited to be coming to the Clinton County Fair,” Dan DiLucchio, the organization's owner, said.
“In this show, the fans will see the best talent that only the Midget Wrestling Warriors can provide.”
In addition to DiLucchio, who performs under the name Short Sleeve Sampson, attendees can expect to see numerous other warriors in the ring, including Rob the Giant, Danika Della Rouge, Mascarita Divina, Dan Macchio, Demus, Zoey Skye, Valentina Loca, Incubus and more.
“We will bring all the athleticism, drama, talent and passion and put it in a two-hour show and give each wrestling fan a show they will not forget," DiLucchio said.
PROFESSIONAL ENVIRONMENT
According to its website, the group’s mission is to “give our athletes, who are 5’2” and under, a wrestling company where they can showcase their athleticism, talents, and passion in a professional environment and give wrestling fans of all ages a night of wrestling that will create memories to last a lifetime.”
Doors for the event are expected to open at 5 p.m. Bell time is set for 7 p.m.
Tickets to the Midget Wrestling Warriors at the Clinton County Fairgrounds will be available for purchase starting Friday, Dec. 3. Visit www.clintoncountyfair.com for more information.
To learn more about the Midget Wrestling warriors, visit midgetwarriors.com
