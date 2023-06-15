PLATTSBURGH — A Clinton Correctional Facility inmate was convicted of assault against a correction officer in Clinton County Court Wednesday.
The conviction stems from an incident in the Dannemora prison on Dec. 22, 2021 when inmate Barshem Sanford punched a correction officer.
According to Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie's office, Correction Officer Zachary Avanzato was escorting a group of about 20 to 30 inmates from the North Yard to Upper F Block.
Avanzato heard the defendant talking, which is prohibited within the hallways of the facility, and gave him several directives to stop talking, Wylie said. The defendant ignored Avanzato’s directives.
When Avanzato confronted Sanford and pulled him out from the group of inmates, he punched Avanzato with a closed fist, Wylie said.
The defendant was aiming for Avanzato’s face but missed and punched his shoulder, Wylie said.
Sanford was charged with second-degree attempted assault, a class E felony.
Sanford is currently serving a 15-year determinate sentence with 5 years of post release supervision with the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision upon his 2016 convictions of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence.
Following the guilty verdict, Clinton County Court Judge William A. Favreau scheduled the case for sentencing on Sept. 6 at 1:30 p.m.
Sanford faces up to a term of two-to-four years as a second felony offender.
"Our office will not tolerate acts of violence against law enforcement officers working to protect the residents of Clinton County," Wylie said.
"This case reflects the dangers our correctional officers and police officers face day in and day out. We will continue to vigorously prosecute those who put our dedicated correctional officers and police officers in danger.”
The case was prosecuted by Clinton County Assistant District Attorney Vivian Joo.
The defendant represented himself.
