Clinton Comm. prez candidate sees great potential for college

PLATTSBURGH — Dr. Jerry Wallace, a finalist for the position of Clinton Community College president, sees the institution as well-positioned to be nationally recognized and views the local community as a good place for him and his wife to start a family.
"I would love to build a powerhouse, an innovative school that everybody knows and recognizes," he told those in attendance at a question-and-answer session in the George Moore Academic and Administrative Building earlier this month.
BACKGROUND
Wallace and Dr. John Kowal, CCC's vice president for academic affairs who has been serving as administrator-in-charge since Ray DiPasquale's departure over the summer, are the two finalists who have been selected by the college's presidential search committee.
For the past two-and-a-half years, Wallace has held the position of president of Nebraska Central Community College’s Hastings campus. He is also the division vice president for skilled and technical sciences and the vice president for business and entrepreneurship.
A native of Muskegon, Mich., he first got into education when he started substitute teaching after graduating with his bachelor’s degree in behavior science from Grand Valley State University in Michigan.
He later ran an afterschool program before moving into higher education, holding positions that included admissions representative, resident director, associate dean and dean.
That prompted him to go back to school to pursue his master’s degree in educational leadership from Western Michigan University and a doctorate of education in leadership and management from St. Thomas University, according to the Central Community website.
In 2020, he finished his master of business administration in human resource management, which he said he pursued to improve budgeting skills.
“And I always felt that the human capital is the biggest asset of the organization so I wanted to be able to manage staff and faculty much better," he told the Press-Republican.
His previous positions include dean of workforce, technical and community education at New River Community and Technical College in West Virginia, and associate dean of continuing education at Odessa College in Texas, the Central Community website said.
NO FEWER
THAN FIVE YEARS
Wallace said Central Community services more than 6,000 students across a 25-county area, and described the Hastings campus as focused on skilled business and industry.
He is currently searching for another job because he and his wife, who hails from West Virginia, agreed on spending one to three years in Nebraska. Wallace added that Hastings is similar in size to Plattsburgh, and that his wife grew up in a similar community.
"We kind of fell in love with being able to talk to your mayor, know who your doctors are, know the principal of the school, those types of things.”
He shared that he has informed the Board of Trustees he would commit to no fewer than five years at the helm of Clinton Community.
WANT SOMETHING VIABLE
Wallace said the biggest issue he learned about from CCC faculty and staff during his tour was vacant job positions. The college currently operates with about 50 vacancies.
Though employees seemed a little bit stretched thin, he said, their attitude, which he described as both truthful and optimistic, made him hopeful.
“They don’t want a quick fix. They want something that’s viable that you can build on.”
Asked for his ideas about increasing enrollment, Wallace said he would look to build on what the college’s CAP program is already doing, work with local schools and manufacturers to build pathways to employment, and leverage “learn and earn” opportunities through which students can take classes and get paid.
At Central Community, he has overseen the implementation of registered apprenticeships, and said he feels comfortable working with local business and industry to ensure the college's programs are aligned with what they need.
He said the Hastings campus also collaborates with the local private four-year school, Hastings College, including on a recent agreement where the four-year students can earn their general education credits and technical program minors through Central Community.
GET PEOPLE ENGAGED
During his tour of CCC's Institute for Advanced Manufacturing, Wallace immediately thought of using competitions as opportunities to get people in the building. He also stressed being nimble to work around local businesses’ schedules and finding trainers.
He noted support of his local chamber of commerce, which ties into his work with Central Community's alumni and foundation boards.
Wallace said he launched a Central Community alumni weekend in collaboration with the chamber of commerce that involved a car show, a 5K and the unveiling of a 72-minute documentary.
He has also worked with the foundation to increase participation in the employee appeal campaign, noting that Hastings campus recently raised the most money it ever has through that initiative.
“I’ve been innovative in those type of ways to try to get people engaged and then another thing is just advocating for what we need and making sure the foundation knows.”
PROBLEM-SOLVE
Wallace said the most difficult financial challenge he faced in his career was when, following a change turnover in the president and chief financial officer positions in his first six months at New River, he found out the college wasn't getting its supplies on time and, as a result, students weren't getting their tools on time.
He reached out to the state system to look for grants, and worked with local business and industry to acquire needed items.
"I was able to alleviate some of those programs from that long delay and not having those funds available and use those grants to get some of those supplies," he said.
"Being able to figure that out for myself and not rely on administration to figure it out ... probably built some of the confidence that I have today to be able to problem-solve and make decisions."
DIVERSITY
Wallace is African-American. Asked whether upstate New York’s low level of diversity concerns him and how he would address it, he lightheartedly pointed out that he currently lives in Hastings, Neb., adding that he might be the only current African-American employee at his institution.
“I like to think that I learn more in situations and I’d also be able to teach people more.
“I don’t mind going into any room. I feel very confident in my skills and my ability to connect people.”
He said he works to ensure there is a diversity component to what Central Community does, pointing to how he started a welcome group of people with diverse backgrounds and positions to help new employees integrate into the college’s culture.
Wallace also gave the go-ahead when approached about a faculty and staff pride group.
“I’m always looking for a way to do that and make people more welcome so if it is people from less-represented groups, empowering them, getting them in front.”
