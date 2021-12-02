PLATTSBURGH — Four school districts have scheduled COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students ages 5 to 11 with the Clinton County Health Department.
The agency will go to the Chazy, Northern Adirondack, Saranac and Peru school districts over the next few months to offer the jabs to this younger population.
“Our school partners have been very eager to get these clinics scheduled to serve their families,” Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said in a statement. “CCHD will work with each district and their medical officers directly on their plans.”
SUPPLIES SECURED
Kanoza said CCHD has been working with local districts to get these clinics set up since approval of pediatric vaccines came down, and that supplies have been secured.
Saranac Central School District Superintendent of School Javier Perez said his district is looking to hold a clinic some time in January, though some details need to be worked out.
He added that it is hard to assess current demand among Saranac's families, but noted that some had secured vaccinations through their pediatricians and had asked whether the district will be hosting a clinic.
"Our hope is to provide another opportunity for those who are looking to get their children vaccinated to do so as we did for our 12- to 18-year-olds," Perez said.
According to a press release, other districts will host clinics as schedules are finalized. Participating districts will communicate directly with their school communities about the dates and times of the clinics, and how families can register their students.
A parent or guardian must be present when their child receives a vaccine, the health department said.
LESS DISRUPTED LEARNING
This school year alone, Kanoza said, CCHD has seen upwards of 500 COVID cases among K-12 students, faculty and staff.
"Getting these kids vaccinated will help to protect them, the community and reduce the disruptions in learning due to exposures within the schools,” he added.
Perez explained that fully vaccinated students would no longer need to quarantine when exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 unless they were symptomatic.
"Decreasing the number of students being quarantined would be a big step forward towards regaining the normalcy we are all looking for in school and our daily lives," he said.
"This would help our students' education become more consistent and less disrupted."
Chazy Central Rural School District Superintendent Scott Osborne previously told the Press-Republican that his district sees COVID vaccinations as one of the best ways to combat the pandemic and allow students to receive in-school instruction.
He said Thursday that he was pleased CCHD is collaborating with school districts. Chazy's clinic is scheduled for Dec. 15 and more specific information will be issued to families.
