PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature is planning to adopt their 2023 budget at tonight’s regular session meeting.
A public hearing on the tentative 2023 budget was held on Dec. 7. Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System director Steve Kenworthy was the only person to attend the hearing and address the legislators.
In late November, Clinton County Administrator and budget officer Michael Zurlo told the Press-Republican that their proposed budget showed a spending plan that will decrease the tax levy and tax rate, all while being well below the state-mandated tax cap.
“This budget is an excellent budget,” Zurlo said at the time.
For those interested in attending, the meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. in the second floor Legislative Chambers of the County Government Building at 137 Margaret St.
