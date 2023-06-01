PLATTSBURGH — Former Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy Chelsea Liberty (Warick) has once again called for Sheriff David Favro’s resignation after revealing two more women filed federal lawsuits against his office recently.
“That is now a total of five women, to include myself, that have publicly spoken out with claims of sexual harassment, discrimination and/or retaliation,” Warick told the county legislature at their regular session meeting May 24.
“CO (Mandi) Devins alleges that a fellow male officer pressed up against her and also made threatening comments of murder and rape — that officer is still employed and remains an active member of the sheriff’s special response team.”
Devins’ lawsuit, filed May 18, which Warick also posted publicly to her Facebook page, revealed that Devins was employed by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office as a correction’s officer at the jail from January 2018 to June 2021.
SUBJECTED TO HARASSMENT
According to the documents of Devins’ lawsuit, it’s stated that “throughout Ms. Devins’s employment at the Jail, she and other female employees were subjected to continuous and unremedied workplace sexual harassment, disparate treatment based on her gender, policies and practices that discriminated female employees based on their sex, and a hostile and abusive work environment at Clinton County Jail that was permeated with discriminatory ridicule, intimidation and insult toward females.”
Another lawsuit, filed by correction officer Regina Moore on April 11, revealed she was employed by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office as a correction officer at the jail from January 2017 to September 2022.
According to the documents of Moore’s lawsuit, it’s alleged that she and other female employees were “subjected to frequent and unremedied workplace sexual harassment, less favorable treatment than similarly situated male COs, policies and practices that discriminated against her and other females based on their sex, selective discipline based on their sex, and a hostile work environment permeated with discriminatory ridicule, intimidation and insult toward females.”
WARICK ACCUSATIONS
Last August, Warick had made her own accusations against the sheriff’s office known to the legislature.
At that time, Warick had claimed she was subjected to both sexual harassment and discrimination by other members of the department while she was employed as a sheriff’s deputy, and for the first time, publicly called on Favro to resign.
Soon after, she then launched a write-in campaign for sheriff, facing off against Favro. She ultimately lost the election in November.
“Eight months ago, Sheriff Favro called my allegations of harassment (and) discrimination a distraction and stated that there was not an issue of sexual harassment within his agency,” she continued telling the legislature.
“That is now clearly untrue.”
Warick then, once again, pleaded for the sheriff to step down from his position.
“I am once again calling for Sheriff Favro’s resignation. There is no leadership or oversight of that department and there is a serious concern for the safety of inmates and female employees within that facility,” she said.
“With that call of resignation, I do also pose a question to you all (the legislature): if the sheriff chooses not to take responsibility for his department and does not resign, what will you do to help end the hostile and unsafe working conditions within that department?”
After posing that question to the legislature, Warick continued to say, “I have heard that some of you feel that you have no power over the sheriff and I understand that is true to a sense.”
“However, if Sheriff Favro refuses to step down, I encourage you all to call the Attorney General’s office or the Governor’s Office for investigation into that department. The actions and inactions of the sheriff and those who have (been) allowed to remain employed at that facility needs to be properly addressed,” she said.
“The victimization of female employees and inmates needs to stop. At this point, you all must know there is a serious issue within that department. and the longer this goes unchecked, the more victims there will be. This is not just a moral issue either; there’s also a financial issue since it will continue to cost the county money and attorney fees and settlement payouts. Please do not remain silent any longer. If you do not have the power to handle this ongoing problem, I definitely plead for you to reach out to someone who does.”
FAVRO RESPONDS
Reached by phone Wednesday, Favro said Warick’s call for his resignation again was just, “bitter politics.”
“I think the people and everybody can see those circumstances and I’m not going to engage in those games,” he said.
“I’m not going to play those games with her ... it’s getting ridiculous.”
Favro also said he couldn’t comment on the details of the lawsuits, but said they were not new.
“This is the same investigation from a year and a half ago. There’s been one complaint, one investigation that the personnel director investigated, and these are just the steps in the process,” he said.
“They’re part of the original complaint ... when this all was brought to light. It’s the same people; the same incidents; the same allegations.”
Favro then denied Warick’s claims that these lawsuits were an indication of a serious, bigger issue within the department.
“She also states ... ‘it’s not personal’ but yet she always targets me,” the sheriff said.
“It’s not an ongoing issue; it’s not a continuing issue. Unfortunately, I can’t talk an awful lot about any of the details or facts with it, because it is a pending issue that the attorneys are dealing with.”
On Wednesday, according to federal court documents, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office submitted a motion to dismiss Moore’s complaint because the “Plaintiff’s Complaint asserts a series of untimely, suppositious, and unjustifiable claims that aim to be provocative, in an effort to garner media attention, rather than meritorious.”
Additionally, according to the court documents, the sheriff’s office further claimed that “During her near six years as an employee, Plaintiff never filed a single workplace complaint or grievance with the County regarding her alleged claims.”
When asked for comment on the pending lawsuits facing the sheriff’s office, Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) issued this statement:
“Clinton County has a Non-Discrimination, Anti-Harassment and Sexual Harassment Policy, as well as, a Workplace Violence Policy. The County takes complaints very seriously and conducts thorough investigations into any and all complaints. The Clinton County Legislature has and will continue to evaluate the working environment to ensure employees are safe and treated fairly.”
