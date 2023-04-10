PLATTSBURGH — A quarter of the way into 2023 and Clinton County’s sales tax revenues continue to appear ahead of projections.
County Treasurer Kimberly Davis delivered the news to the legislature at their last finance meeting Wednesday.
“We are 36% ahead of our projections at this point, and actual year-to-year, we’re 13.7% higher than we were at this point last year,” Davis said.
“Even though we say April is the update month, April’s numbers … we don’t get until May, so just make sure you guys remember that.”
Davis had told the Press-Republican in early March that the county had projected their sales tax revenue for 2023 to be $42,221,276.
So far, their projected sales tax revenues have continued to see an upward trend from the previous year each month.
County Administrator Michael Zurlo added that while they await the state’s official numbers, which they receive quarterly, an internal formula was used to come up with these figures.
“We’ll get our first … solid projection analysis next month,” he said.
“So right now, we’re basing things on projections based on an internal formula.”
AIRBNB TAXES
During Davis’ presentation, Legislator Dave Bezio (D-Area 4) had asked if the county receives any sales tax from Airbnbs.
“Airbnb tried to say, you know, hey, we’re collecting your occupancy tax, we’ll collect your sales tax too, the state shot them down,” Davis answered.
“The other thing is that there was a bungalow home rule that basically says if you’re renting out your own home, you don’t have to collect sales tax … But no, the hotels, obviously, are collecting it, but as far as individuals, no we’re not getting any of that.”
Davis said Legislator Calvin Castine (R-Area 1, Champlain) had asked before the meeting if it were possible to know exactly where the sales tax money all comes from.
“I know it would be really helpful to know where the sales tax money is coming from, and how those numbers change over the course of the years. When I get a report from this state, it tells me every single person who’s paying sales tax in Clinton County and as you know, I cannot share that with you,” she explained.
“There are 8,000 people, generally, or entities that pay tax into our county. The only way that they are described that I could share is by what’s called their NAICS (North American Industry Classification System) code, which tells what kind of industry they’re in. As I was explaining to Calvin though, it goes into too much detail … So there is no easy way to sort it. That is why we wait for the state to give us that, you know, once a year glimpse of what our top 20 is.”
