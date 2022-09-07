PLATTSBURGH — The positive number of COVID-19 cases reported from local health departments rose slightly over the last week.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also, once again, upgraded Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties’ COVID community level from “low” to “medium.”
COUNTY BREAKDOWN
From Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, Clinton County Health Department reported 112 lab-confirmed cases. CCHD also posted one new COVID-related fatality over that same timeframe, which has now brought the county’s death toll to 91 since the start of the pandemic.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest announced on his Facebook page Tuesday that he and his family were among those in the county who tested positive last week.
“Everyone is fine and we’re almost fully recovered,” he wrote.
“Miles and Tracy are out of quarantine since yesterday where I’ll be in isolation until Thursday. Be safe!”
Franklin County Public Health reported 126 new cases, which include at-home positive test results, from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5 — up 23 from the prior seven-day period.
Essex County Health Department, which transitioned from a weekly update to a monthly update in July, reported 339 new cases for the month of August. ECHD’s case total also includes at-home positive test results.
Additionally, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s (SRMT) COVID-19 Response Team reported 23 new cases from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, with four still active as of Tuesday.
SRMT also announced the launch of a new “Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe” app, created “to help community members navigate COVID-19 and to stay healthy,” a SRMT press release stated.
The app can now be downloaded from the Apple store or Google Play and includes “a clinic directory, health videos, tribal news and events, employment opportunities, a quick link to the Tribal Members Portal, and other important information.”
UPDATED BOOSTER
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the availability of bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters, which are designed to add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants and bolster previous vaccination protection.
“As we continue to contend with the effects of this pandemic on all our lives, we need to ensure we’re using every tool available to us,” Hochul said in a news release.
“Throughout the pandemic, New Yorkers have been smart, looked out for one another, and taken steps to protect themselves and their neighbors. Getting vaccinated and boosted remains our best shot at protecting ourselves and fellow New Yorkers, and I encourage everyone eligible to sign up and get the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster.”
According to the Clinton County Health Department website, the department has not received shipments of the bivalent booster yet but said to check the department’s website for updates.
The Essex County Health Department said it expected to receive shipments of the bivalent booster starting the week of Sept. 12.
No information was available at press time on the availability of the bivalent booster in Franklin County.
Hochul also announced that masks will now be optional in several locations where they were previously required, such as homeless shelters, correctional facilities and detention centers; however, masks will continue to be required at adult care and health care facilities.
TESTING, VACCINES
