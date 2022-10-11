PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments reported a collective 305 cases and four coronavirus-related deaths over the last week.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also still has Essex and Franklin Counties listed at a “medium” level for community spread, while Clinton County was upgraded to a “high” level Thursday night.
COUNTIES
With 172 new lab-confirmed cases reported from Oct. 2 to Oct 8., Clinton County Health Department’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic began in March of 2020 has now reached over 20,000. The county’s population is about 80,000.
Over that same timeframe, CCHD also posted four new COVID-related fatalities, which has now brought the county’s death toll to 95.
Additionally, Franklin County Public Health reported 133 new cases from Oct. 4 to Oct. 10. FCPH’s case count includes at-home positive test results reported to the department from residents.
Essex County Health Department will post its next COVID report at the beginning of November.
Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 28 statewide COVID-related deaths on Friday, Oct. 7.
“I urge New Yorkers to remain vigilant and be sure to use the tools that are available to keep themselves, their loved ones, and their communities safe and healthy,” Hochul said.
“Take advantage of the vaccine by staying up to date on doses. Test before gatherings or travel and if you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”
The governor also continues to urge New Yorkers to get their bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech for anyone age 12 or older and from Moderna for those 18 or older.
To schedule an appointment for a booster, New Yorkers should contact their local pharmacy, county health department, or healthcare provider; visit vaccines.gov; text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.
In addition, Hochul is encouraging New Yorkers to get their annual flu vaccine as flu season is already widespread across New York State. The flu virus and the virus that causes COVID-19 are both currently circulating, so getting vaccinated against both is the best way to stay healthy and to avoid added stress to the health care system, she said.
TESTING, VACCINES
