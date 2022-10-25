PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments collectively reported more than 450 cases and four coronavirus-related fatalities over the last two weeks.
Clinton County Health Department recorded all four new deaths: three of which occurred during the week of Oct. 9, with the fourth occurring over the week of Oct. 16.
CCHD’s death toll now sits at 99 since the beginning of the pandemic.
COMMUNITY LEVELS
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also has Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties listed at a “high” level for community spread.
The CDC determines a community level by three measures: new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days; the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients; and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
COUNTIES
From Oct. 9 to Oct. 22, CCHD posted 271 new cases, all of which were lab-confirmed cases.
Franklin County Public Health reported nearly 200 cases from Oct. 11 to Oct. 24; FCPH’s case total includes at-home positive test results reported to both departments from residents.
Additionally, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s (SRMT) COVID-19 Response Team reported 46 new cases from Oct. 3 to Oct. 23.
The SRMT also saw their overall vaccination rate increase to 72.6% this month, an increase of 3.6% since their last report Aug. 10.
“The updated rate reflects individuals who have received their initial two-shot series of a COVID-19 Vaccine,” a SRMT news release said.
“The largest increase in vaccinations took place among individuals ages 18 years old or more, which increased by 4.4%. This age group saw an additional 256 community members receive their first dose of a COVID-19 Vaccine. The age group also saw another 109 people receive their first booster (Monovalent Booster) and an additional 122 receive their second booster (Bivalent Booster).
STATEWIDE
In New York state, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 22 statewide COVID-related deaths on Oct. 21.
Hochul said that getting vaccinated is one available tool to help stay healthy.
“This fall, I urge New Yorkers to remain vigilant and to use all available tools to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe and healthy,” Hochul said.
“Be sure to stay up to date on vaccine doses, and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”
TESTING, VACCINES
