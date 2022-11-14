PLATTSBURGH — Though COVID-19 cases appear to be on a steady decline locally, reported fatalities from the virus have been on the upswing since the prior seven-day total.
Over the last week, the Clinton County Health Department posted 11 new coronavirus-related fatalities, which now brings CCHD’s death toll to 114 since the beginning of the pandemic.
In a Facebook post Monday, CCHD also revealed they would no longer be reporting their death totals weekly.
“In an effort to more accurately report COVID-19 deaths, CCHD will now report COVID-19 deaths on a monthly basis,” the post stated.
“This will be done in the second report of each month. This change will allow time for COVID-19 deaths to be confirmed via official death certificate – which can sometimes be a lengthy process. As CCHD relies on other agencies to report this information, this will allow our reporting to be as accurate as possible.”
COUNTY BREAKDOWN
CCHD also reported 61 new lab-confirmed cases from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12.
Franklin County Public Health only had case numbers available for Monday, which showed there were four reported cases in the county that day; 16 cases were active overall.
Additionally, for the second straight week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has listed Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties at a “medium” level for community spread.
STATEWIDE
In New York state, Gov. Hochul reported 28 statewide COVID-related deaths on Nov. 10.
“This November, I urge New Yorkers to remain vigilant and to use all available tools to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe and healthy,” Hochul said in a state news release.
“Stay up to date on vaccine doses, and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”
VACCINE CLINICS
Resources for COVID-19 vaccines in the North Country area are listed on Page A7.
