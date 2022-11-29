PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature has approved a measure that will allow legislators to participate in meetings virtually from a private location when “extraordinary circumstances” are determined.
UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES
Under the procedures of Local Law #1 of 2022, which was approved by the legislature last week, the term extraordinary circumstances includes “disability, illness or caregiving responsibilities,” as it pertains to a legislator.
“Under certain circumstances, i.e., a legislator’s family member or someone is ill. This is not to handle somebody (a legislator) who is on vacation. This is not something that somebody has a choice about,” Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo told the Press-Republican.
“So this, we anticipate using, maybe, three times in any given year.”
This law will allow legislators to participate in a meeting like normal, he said.
“So if there’s an extraordinary circumstance, and they let me and the clerk and the board know that they have an extraordinary circumstance, and are unable to physically attend the meeting, then we could institute a virtual meeting at which, they could participate, they can count as an active member and vote as if they were in the room,” Zurlo said.
EARLY NOTICE NEEDED
Per the local law, a legislator must notify the clerk of the legislature of their planned physical absence “no later than four business days prior to the scheduled meeting.”
Zurlo said this advance notice is required, because the virtual meeting will have to be opened up to the public as well and they need ample time to be informed about it.
“So that they can participate in that meeting as if they were in the room, including public comment and everything else,” he added.
“It’ll (the notice) probably be when we send our Friday mailing out, saying that ‘there’s a meeting next Wednesday.’ That notice will (also) say ‘we’ll be videoconferencing per Local Law #1 of 2022, and as such, here is the link for the public to join the meeting.’”
Additionally, Zurlo said the county is required to publish policies and procedures governing this local law, which can be found on the county website here: https://www.clintoncountygov.com/
